Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Quinn Hughes From the Vancouver Canucks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for center Marco Rossi, forward Liam Öhgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Hughes, 26 (10/15/99), owns 23 points (2-21=23), 12 power-play points (2-10=12), 74 shots and 32 blocked shots while averaging 27:25 of time-on-ice (TOI) across 26 games with Vancouver this season. For his career, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound native of Orlando, Fla., has skated in 459 games and recorded 432 points (61-371=432), 190 power-play points (6-174=190), 999 shots, 371 blocked shots and a 24:32 TOI average across eight NHL seasons (2018-2026), all with Vancouver. Hughes has also appeared in 30 career Stanley Cup Playoff games across two postseason appearances (2020, 2024), posting 26 points (2-24=26), 14 power-play points (1-13=14) and 51 shots. Since making his NHL debut on March 28, 2019 vs. Los Angeles, Hughes leads all NHL defensemen in assists and power-play points and ranks second among blueliners in points.

Hughes was awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL defenseman who demonstrates the greatest all-round ability in the position, following the 2023-24 season after leading NHL defensemen with 75 assists and 92 points (17-75=92) in 82 games. He set Vancouver single-season franchise records in both points and assists by a defenseman, ahead of marks he set during the 2022‑23 season (7-69=76 in 78 GP) and guided the Canucks to their first playoff appearance since 2019‑20 and first division title since 2012-13. Hughes was also a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy following the 2024-25 season, when he led the Canucks in assists (60), points (16-60=76), shots (192) and TOI/G (25:44). He has represented Vancouver at two NHL All-Star Games (2020, 2024).

Hughes has represented the United States in numerous international tournaments, including the 2019 and 2018 IIHF Men’s World Championship and the 2019 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships, and was among the first six players named to the United States Men’s Ice Hockey team for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

Rossi, 24 (9/23/01), has recorded 114 points (49-65=114) in 202 career games across parts of five NHL seasons (2021-26), all with Minnesota.

Ohgren, 21 (1/28/24), has recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 46 career games across parts of three NHL seasons (2023-26), all with Minnesota.

Buium, 20 (12/7/25), has recorded 14 points (3-11=14) in 31 career games during his debut NHL season with Minnesota in 2025-26.

Minnesota will host the Ottawa Senators tomorrow, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at wildsuites.com.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.