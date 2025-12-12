Wild on 7th - Episode 123: Wild Franchise All-Time Leading Scorer Marian Gáborík

Carter joins us from the road, with his early wake up call in Seattle before tonights tilt against the Kraken, and Kinger holds down the studio to break down this long road trip, with one last tilt before the team flys home tomorrow. We had this one holstered for a minute, as we wanted to give the Chicelt's interview a moment to breathe, and then bring you some holiday cheer with this fun interview with a Wild favorite. The guys talk podcasts, they talk about his life after hockey, his magical 5 goal night, and his favorite coach...shocker....it's not a shocker. Grab a beverage and a snack, and sit tight for a great interview with an absolute star....Marian Gáborík.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.