SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild hits the ice again today, sporting some fresh blood in D Quinn Hughes, who was acquired by the Wild last night in a blockbuster deal that saw C Marco Rossi, D Zeev Buium and LW Liam Öhgren head to the Canucks, in addition to a 2026 First Round Draft Pick.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Senators
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, December 13th at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
Wild Record: 17-9-5
Senators Record: 14-12-4
2024-25 Series Record: 0-2-0
All-Time Wild Record: 16-12-5 (9-6-2 at Grand Casino Arena)
Team Stats
OTT
MIN
Power Play
25.3%
21.5%
Penalty Kill
69.9%
79.5%
Faceoff
56.8%
47.0%
Goals For / Games Played
3.10
2.81
Goals Against / Games Played
3.30
2.65
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Senators
Minnesota went 0-2-0 against the Senators. Ottawa won the series-opening game, 3-1, in Saint Paul (11/29) and won the second game 6-0 in Ottawa (2/1).
C Freddy Gaudreau (1-0=1) scored the Wild’s lone goal, assisted by D Declan Chisholm (0-1=1) and LW Marcus Foligno (0- 1=1). G Filip Gustavsson went 0-2-0 with a 4.05 GAA and a .909 SV%.
D Jake Sanderson led Ottawa with five points (1-4=5). RW Drake Batherson had four points (1-3=4). C Tim Stuetzle (1-2=3) and LW Brady Tkachuk (1-2=3) had three points each. G Leevi Merilainen went 2-0-0 with a 0.50 GAA, a .979 SV% and one shutout.
Wild Leaders Against Senators
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 18 points (7- 11=18) in 22 career matches vs. Ottawa
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 16 points (11-5=16) in 21 games
- LW Marcus Johansson (5-6=11 in 34 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (5-6=11 in 20 games) have 11 points each
Senators Leaders Against Wild
- LW David Perron leads Ottawa with 40 points (17- 23=40) in 50 career games against Minnesota
- RW Claude Giroux has 15 points (6-9=15) in 23 games
- C Nick Cousins (3-7=10 in 18 games) and Batherson (3-7=10 in 18 games) have 10 points each
Recent Transactions
12/12/25
Acquired D Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for F Marco Rossi, F Liam Ohgren, D Zeev Buium and a first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Recalled D David Jiříček from Iowa
12/11/25
Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
Placed D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello on Injured Reserve
12/7/25
Reassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
12/1/25
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
11/29/25
Activated F Vladimir Tarasenko from Injured Reserve
Rassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
On the Mend
Marcus Foligno: lower body (seven games missed)
Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (nine games missed)
Jake Middleton: upper body (one game missed)
Marco Rossi: lower body (13 games missed)
Mats Zuccarello: upper body (one game missed)
Connections
- Gustavsson went 10-13-3 with a 3.12 GAA and a .905 SV% in 27 games across two seasons with Ottawa (2020-22)
- Tarasenko collected 41 points (17-24=41) and four GWG in 57 games with Ottawa in 2023-24
- Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano spent five seasons as Associate Coach for Ottawa (2019-24)
- Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan recorded six points (1-5=6) in 20 games with Ottawa in 2020-21
- D Nick Jensen is from Rogers and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2010-13)
- Ottawa assistant coach Mike Yeo spent five seaons (2011-16) as Head Coach for Minnesota, with a record of 173-132-44, and led Minnesota to three Stanley Cup Playoff appearances (2013, 2014, 2015)
Fast Facts
- The Wild has won eight of its last 10 meetings at Grand Casino Arena (8-2-0) and five of its last eight games in Ottawa (5-2-1)
- Minnesota has earned points in 13 of its last 16 contests against Ottawa (12-3-1) dating back to Nov. 13, 2016
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.