Game Preview: Wild vs. Senators

Last Season on Wild vs. Senators

Minnesota went 0-2-0 against the Senators. Ottawa won the series-opening game, 3-1, in Saint Paul (11/29) and won the second game 6-0 in Ottawa (2/1).

C Freddy Gaudreau (1-0=1) scored the Wild’s lone goal, assisted by D Declan Chisholm (0-1=1) and LW Marcus Foligno (0- 1=1). G Filip Gustavsson went 0-2-0 with a 4.05 GAA and a .909 SV%.

D Jake Sanderson led Ottawa with five points (1-4=5). RW Drake Batherson had four points (1-3=4). C Tim Stuetzle (1-2=3) and LW Brady Tkachuk (1-2=3) had three points each. G Leevi Merilainen went 2-0-0 with a 0.50 GAA, a .979 SV% and one shutout.