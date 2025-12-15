A Quinn-tessential Addition

“Because it’s Quinn Hughes,” said Wild President of Hockey Operation and General Manager Bill Guerin, when asked why he felt like it was the right moment to bring a player like Hughes to Minnesota. “Bringing a player like Quinn Hughes here, you don’t get that opportunity often.” Guerin, who was hired by Minnesota in August of 2019, took arguably his biggest swing on Friday night when he sent defenseman Zeev Buium and forwards Liam Öhgren and Marco Rossi, along with a 2026 First-Round pick, to Vancouver for Hughes.

The former Canucks captain, two-time All-Star and Norris Trophy winner, made his Wild debut in front of a sold-out crowd at Grand Casino Arena on Sunday night. “It was pretty special, honestly,” said Hughes after his debut. “I wasn’t expecting that. I know it’s a hockey market, but that was exciting.” All the 26-year-old defenseman did in his first game in a Wild sweater was skate a game-high 26:55, record three shots and score his third goal of the season. Not bad for a guy who left his equipment behind in New Jersey the night before.