Game Recap: Wild 4, Kraken 1

Jordan Eberle had a goal for the Kraken (11-10-6), who are 0-5-1 in their losing streak. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves.

“We need to find a little bit better from everybody,” Eberle said. “You can say we’re working hard, competing, but I just think that we need to find a little more from every single guy… The line between winning and losing is so thin.”

“I thought we started the game slowly, which, when you’ve lost four in a row and haven't won a game in five, that’s disappointing to me,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “I thought our goaltender was outstanding tonight. Gave us a chance to win. I would agree with [Eberle’s] assessment that we need more for everybody.”

Eriksson Ek gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 1:18 of the second period, taking Matt Boldy’s feed from below the goal line and tapping it through Grubauer’s five-hole from the low slot.

“I thought [Eriksson Ek] was excellent tonight. He was really solid, I think, in all facets of the game,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “And it was nice to see him get on the board scoring-wise, because I think he's played some really solid hockey. But tonight he was at a high level.”

Eberle tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 6:48. Following a face-off win by Chandler Stephenson, Jared McCann collected the puck and sent a cross-ice pass to Stephenson in the right face-off circle, where he then connected with Eberle on a backdoor pass for the goal.

“We won the so-called special teams battle, which we haven’t done for a little bit here,” Lambert said. “So, it’s a step in the right direction and definitely a positive from that standpoint.”

Minnesota forward Mats Zuccarello left the game after taking a hit from Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn at 14:59 of the first period. Dunn was originally given a five-minute major penalty for the hit but it was rescinded after an official review.

“It's more disturbing, as a coach, when you see one of your players laying on the ice and gets hit like that,” Hynes said. “I’m just thankful that ‘Zuccy’s’ in a good spot right now.”

Johansson put the Wild back up 2-1 at 8:12 of the third period. Eriksson Ek threw a backhander at the net from the right boards and Johansson tipped it out of the air and between his legs past Grubauer.

“I was hoping for [the shot to be] on the ice, but it worked out,” Johansson said, tongue in cheek. “I mean, we needed a few goals tonight. It hasn’t gone our way with that lately, but yeah, fun to see a few go in and get some confidence back in the group.”