Game Recap: Wild 4, Kraken 1

SEATTLE -- Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.
Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Wild (16-9-5), who had lost three of their previous four (1-2-1) after their seven-game win streak ended with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 29.
“I think it was a hard-fought game, and there was not a lot of room out there, so we did what we needed to do,” Johansson said. “I think a lot of guys stepped up.”
Minnesota concluded its four-game road trip with 2-2-0. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves.
“I don’t think I had my first shot until like the 12-minute mark or something,” Gustavsson said. “I was standing there waiting and tried to stay warm… They got some scary shots, that go through our D’s leg there, and you barely see the puck come at you. Other than that, [the Wild players] were just stick on puck and blocking the shots for me too.”
Jordan Eberle had a goal for the Kraken (11-10-6), who are 0-5-1 in their losing streak. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves.
“We need to find a little bit better from everybody,” Eberle said. “You can say we’re working hard, competing, but I just think that we need to find a little more from every single guy… The line between winning and losing is so thin.”
“I thought we started the game slowly, which, when you’ve lost four in a row and haven't won a game in five, that’s disappointing to me,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “I thought our goaltender was outstanding tonight. Gave us a chance to win. I would agree with [Eberle’s] assessment that we need more for everybody.”
Eriksson Ek gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 1:18 of the second period, taking Matt Boldy’s feed from below the goal line and tapping it through Grubauer’s five-hole from the low slot.
“I thought [Eriksson Ek] was excellent tonight. He was really solid, I think, in all facets of the game,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “And it was nice to see him get on the board scoring-wise, because I think he's played some really solid hockey. But tonight he was at a high level.”
Eberle tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 6:48. Following a face-off win by Chandler Stephenson, Jared McCann collected the puck and sent a cross-ice pass to Stephenson in the right face-off circle, where he then connected with Eberle on a backdoor pass for the goal.
“We won the so-called special teams battle, which we haven’t done for a little bit here,” Lambert said. “So, it’s a step in the right direction and definitely a positive from that standpoint.”
Minnesota forward Mats Zuccarello left the game after taking a hit from Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn at 14:59 of the first period. Dunn was originally given a five-minute major penalty for the hit but it was rescinded after an official review.
“It's more disturbing, as a coach, when you see one of your players laying on the ice and gets hit like that,” Hynes said. “I’m just thankful that ‘Zuccy’s’ in a good spot right now.”
Johansson put the Wild back up 2-1 at 8:12 of the third period. Eriksson Ek threw a backhander at the net from the right boards and Johansson tipped it out of the air and between his legs past Grubauer.
“I was hoping for [the shot to be] on the ice, but it worked out,” Johansson said, tongue in cheek. “I mean, we needed a few goals tonight. It hasn’t gone our way with that lately, but yeah, fun to see a few go in and get some confidence back in the group.”
Seattle forward Tye Kartye appeared to have evened the game 2-2 just nine seconds later at 8:21, but it was ruled that he batted the puck out of the air above the crossbar.
Kirill Kaprizov and Vladimir Tarasenko each added empty-netters at 18:45 and 19:00 for the 4-1 final.
“It’s not an easy trip,” Kaprizov said. “Two wins, two losses, and it’s nice to take two points tonight and get back home and be ready for the home games.”
NOTES: The Wild played the remainder of the game with 10 forwards after Zuccarello's injury, as they originally dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Minnesota defenseman Jake Middleton also left the game in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Hynes did not have an update postgame. ... Seattle forward Berkly Catton is week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Stephenson played in his 600th NHL game.