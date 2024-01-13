Flyers rally past Wild in OT, keep Fleury from passing Roy on NHL wins list

Owen Tippett tied it 3-3 for the Flyers at 10:56 of the third period with a shot from the left face-off circle to the far side, after Tyson Foerster had pulled them within 3-2 at 9:31 by finishing a 2-on-1 with Scott Laughton.

“I think we’re comfortable with where our game’s at,” Tippett said. “I think when we went down two there early in the third we didn’t really think anything of it. We just kept going shift after shift and knew it was going to come. So it shows a lot of kind of what we have in this room, and it’s a big win for us.”

Travis Konecny had two assists, Tippett had an assist, and Carter Hart made 26 saves for Philadelphia (22-14-6), which has won three of its past four.

“First two periods, neither team was developing a whole bunch,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “We let in a couple, a couple mistakes, ends up in our net, but we just kept playing. I like the group. They just keep on playing and try to find a way.”

Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Johansson and Matt Boldy also scored for Minnesota (17-19-5), which has lost three straight and seven of eight. Fleury made 31 saves and remains tied with Roy at 551 wins; they trail Martin Brodeur (691).

“I thought for us this was a good game, one of our good ones lately I think,” Fleury said. “Didn’t give them too much. Didn’t give them too many great chances. We got the lead in the third, too, so that was nice. But yeah, still stings to lose it.”