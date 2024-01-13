Flyers rally past Wild in OT, keep Fleury from passing Roy on NHL wins list

Farabee scores 2nd of game at 3:36 to hand Minnesota 7th loss in 8 games

Recap: Philadelphia Flyers @ Minnesota Wild 1.12.24

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Joel Farabee scored his second goal of the game at 3:36 of overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers kept Marc-Andre Fleury from passing Patrick Roy on the NHL wins list with a 4-3 victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday.

With one second remaining on a power play, Farabee won it by tipping an Egor Zamula shot to cap a three-goal rally.

The goal came 18 seconds after Joel Eriksson Ek had a breakaway for Minnesota after poking a pass away in his own zone but didn’t get a shot off after Philadelphia defenseman Jamie Drysdale caught up to him.

“We had a turnover in our zone,” Farabee said. “I forget who made the play but then we just kind of quick-upped it. They were kind of scrambling on their change and then just a really good shot by [Zamula] to get it through, and just lucky to get a piece of it there.”

PHI@MIN: Farabee wins it in overtime with power-play goal

Owen Tippett tied it 3-3 for the Flyers at 10:56 of the third period with a shot from the left face-off circle to the far side, after Tyson Foerster had pulled them within 3-2 at 9:31 by finishing a 2-on-1 with Scott Laughton.

“I think we’re comfortable with where our game’s at,” Tippett said. “I think when we went down two there early in the third we didn’t really think anything of it. We just kept going shift after shift and knew it was going to come. So it shows a lot of kind of what we have in this room, and it’s a big win for us.”

Travis Konecny had two assists, Tippett had an assist, and Carter Hart made 26 saves for Philadelphia (22-14-6), which has won three of its past four.

“First two periods, neither team was developing a whole bunch,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “We let in a couple, a couple mistakes, ends up in our net, but we just kept playing. I like the group. They just keep on playing and try to find a way.”

Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Johansson and Matt Boldy also scored for Minnesota (17-19-5), which has lost three straight and seven of eight. Fleury made 31 saves and remains tied with Roy at 551 wins; they trail Martin Brodeur (691).

“I thought for us this was a good game, one of our good ones lately I think,” Fleury said. “Didn’t give them too much. Didn’t give them too many great chances. We got the lead in the third, too, so that was nice. But yeah, still stings to lose it.”

PHI@MIN: Tippett rips in a wrister to even the score

Johansson gave the Wild a 1-0 lead 51 seconds into the second period after Philadelphia turned the puck over at its offensive blue line. Johansson cut to the inside, used Eriksson Ek for a screen and sent a wrist shot past Hart.

Farabee tied it 1-1 at 3:37. Sean Couturier caused a turnover and passed ahead to start a 2-on-1 rush, with Konecny finding Farabee for a backhanded tip-in.

Hartman put Minnesota on top 2-1 at 1:48 of the third after Alex Goligoski fed him low in the left face-off circle for a one-timer that got between the left post and Hart’s pad.

“We played a good hockey game,” Hartman said. “We’ve got to find ways to win those games. We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to be able to hold those leads, and I think we sat back a little bit and caused some mental mistakes and we should have been trying to get, you know, four or five goals there instead of trying to keep the puck out of our net.”

Boldy increased the lead to 3-1 at 4:38 with a wide-open open slap shot from the right circle.

“It wasn’t a change in style of play,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “It’s the discipline and details at key moments in the game, particularly when you have a lead. You have to do your job in those situations. That’s the difference in the game.”

NOTES: Tortorella got the 300th comeback win of his NHL career and became one of nine coaches to reach the mark. The other active coaches with as many are Paul Maurice of the Florida Panthers (337), Lindy Ruff of the New Jersey Devils (326) and Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers (318). … Konecny extended his road point streak to 10 games (15 points; six goals, nine assists) and is the first Flyers player with a double-digit streak since Jeremy Roenick in 2001-02 (12 games).

