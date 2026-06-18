Minnesota Wild Turns to SeatGeek to Power Ticketing Across Grand Casino Arena

SAINT PAUL, MN –– The Minnesota Wild today announced a multi-year partnership with SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, making SeatGeek the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the Minnesota Wild and Grand Casino Arena. Beginning this summer, SeatGeek will power ticketing for all Wild home games and events at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota — giving fans one place to discover, buy and manage everything happening at one of the NHL's most celebrated venues.

Built for The State of Hockey — and Every Night at Grand Casino Arena

The partnership positions SeatGeek at the center of ticketing across all Wild home games and the full slate of concerts, entertainment and third-party events at Grand Casino Arena. For the Wild, it means a single, unified platform and a complete data foundation — unlocking smarter pricing strategies, more personalized fan engagement and seamless management across every event in the building. The partnership also extends to additional campus venues, including Roy Wilkins Auditorium and Saint Paul RiverCentre.

Powering the partnership is SeatGeek IQ, SeatGeek’s AI event intelligence engine built on data from across its network of teams, venues and fandoms. For the Wild, that means access to insights that help the organization sell smarter, run smoother and build deeper fan connections — turning real-time data into a superior game-night experience and maximizing revenue across its entire footprint.

“Our fans deserve a world-class experience from the moment they decide to come to a game, and that starts with how they buy and manage their tickets,” said Matt Majka, Minnesota Wild Chief Executive Officer. “SeatGeek gives us the tools to modernize our ticketing operation, deepen our connection with fans and make every night at Grand Casino Arena a memorable one. We’re excited about what we’re going to build together.”

“The excitement of attending a game or concert starts long before the puck drops or the lights go down,” said Kelly McGrath, Grand Casino Arena General Manager. “This partnership with SeatGeek makes it easier than ever for fans to find tickets to their favorite events and enjoy a hassle-free experience from purchase to arrival."

A Seamlessly Connected Fan Experience

For fans, the SeatGeek platform delivers a simple, streamlined experience: browse available seats, compare options using Deal Score, preview the view from their seat before buying and buy, sell or transfer tickets in just a few taps — all with the confidence of secure mobile ticketing and seamless entry to the event.

The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to building a more connected fan experience across the Wild's entire digital ecosystem. Together, SeatGeek and the Wild will work to launch a passwordless, co-branded sign-on experience that brings fans' ticketing, loyalty and team app into one seamless journey — moving between the team app, their loyalty program and SeatGeek's ticketing experience under a unified identity, with less friction and more personalization at every step. Beyond the ticket, SeatGeek's full marketing intelligence engine gives the Wild new tools to grow its audience, deepen engagement and build lasting fan relationships.

“The Minnesota Wild are one of the great franchises in professional hockey, and Grand Casino Arena is a venue that hosts so much more than just hockey,” said Russ D’Souza, Co-Founder and President of SeatGeek. “This partnership is about connecting the entire fan journey — from how someone discovers a game to what they experience inside the arena. Every season, every event, every data point makes the platform smarter and more valuable for the Wild and its fans. We’re proud to be in Saint Paul.”

Fans with tickets to upcoming events at Grand Casino Arena will receive detailed instructions before their tickets are transferred to SeatGeek. Existing tickets will remain valid, and fans will be guided through a simple account setup process to access and manage tickets in the SeatGeek platform. Additional information, FAQs will be available at Wild.com/SeatGeek.

Tickets for select previously announced events, including Alex Warren, Monster Jam, Lionel Richie and Josh Groban will continue to be accessible through the Minnesota Wild app during the transition period.

SeatGeek’s Growing NHL and Live Events Portfolio

The Minnesota Wild partnership deepens SeatGeek's presence in the NHL, where SeatGeek powers primary ticketing for the Florida Panthers, Utah Mammoth and a growing roster of major franchises. Across sports and entertainment more broadly, SeatGeek's platform drives primary ticketing, marketplace and data intelligence for prominent teams, venues and third-party events spanning the NFL, NBA, MLS, NWSL, USL and internationally across the Premier League, as well as premier events in professional golf and tennis.

Tickets for Minnesota Wild home games and events at Grand Casino Arena will be available through SeatGeek beginning July 1, 2026. For more information, visit seatgeek.com/minnesota\-wild-tickets, wild.com/seatgeek and grandcasinoarena.com/seatgeek.

About SeatGeek

SeatGeek was founded in 2009 when three live event fans had the crazy idea that modern technology could improve the live event-going experience for everyone — fans, teams and artists. Today, SeatGeek offers a trusted marketplace for fans to easily buy and sell tickets to the events they love and provides primary box office technology for some of the most prominent names in sports and entertainment globally.

About Minnesota Sports & Entertainment

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is a regional sports and entertainment leader that includes the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, a new Major League Volleyball expansion team that will begin play in 2027, 317 on Rice Park, and the facility management of Grand Casino Arena, TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre and the Legendary Roy Wilkins Auditorium.