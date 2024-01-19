Hedman has 4 points, Lightning defeat Wild for 4th straight win

Anthony Cirelli had two goals and an assist, and Brayden Point had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (23-17-5), who begin a three-game road trip Saturday at the Buffalo Sabres. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves.

"It's a tough league to win in, and you don't take them for granted," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "But at some point, we have to dig our heels in here and win some games. Our game is getting more consistent on the good side of things, so hopefully we can keep that up on what's going to be a big road trip for us."

Nikita Kucherov had three assists, including the 500th of his career. He leads the NHL with 75 points (28 goals, 47 assists).

"He's hitting [the milestones] so quick and having another unbelievable year for us," Point said. "It's not surprising that he has 500 assists already with the way he sees the ice and the way he can make plays."