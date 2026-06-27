Minnesota Wild Selects Three Players in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild selected three players during the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, hosted Friday and Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. Minnesota selected two forwards and one goaltender, including one Swede, one Canadian and one Czech.

The Wild began Saturday by selecting center Adam Andersson in the third round (No. 83 overall) after acquiring the selection from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a third-round selection (No. 89 overall) and a fifth-round selection (No. 153 overall) in the 2026 NHL Draft. Andersson, 17 (7/2/2008), recorded 17 points (3-14=17) in 30 games with Leksands IF of the Swedish Under-20 league last season. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound native of Stockholm also tallied four points (1-3=4) in seven games while helping Sweden win a gold medal at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, ranking second among tournament skaters with 61 face offs won.

"Adam is a big centerman with strong work ethic," said Wild Director of European Scouting Ricard Persson. "He is heavy and hard to play against. Relentless worker that understands the game both offensively and defensively."

Minnesota selected forward Kayden Lemire in the fourth round (No. 112 overall) after acquiring the selection from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a fourth-round selection (No. 121 overall) and sixth-round selection (No. 185 overall) in the 2026 NHL Draft. Lemire, 18 (1/27/08), tallied 29 points (9-20=29) in 68 games for the Prince George Cougars in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. The 6-foot-4, 187-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta, also posted four points (1-3=4) in 12 games during the 2026 WHL playoffs.

"Kayden is a big power forward that plays a heavy game," said Wild Scout Patrick Baum. "He moves well and provides a good net front presence. Operates well below the dots and behind the net."

The Wild selected goaltender Filip Ruzicka in the fifth round (No. 137 overall). Ruzicka, 18 (3/24/08), played in 42 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL last season, compiling a 26-14-1 record, 3.19 goals-against average (GAA) and two shutouts while ranking T-7th in the WHL with a .906 save percentage (SV%). The 6-foot-8, 229-pound native of Trinec, Czechia, also started four games in the 2026 WHL playoffs for Brandon, recording a 2.47 GAA and .936 SV%.

"Filip is an extra-large goalie with athletic abilities," said Wild Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot. "He has good hands for a guy that big and had a nice progression last season after taking over the #1 job in Brandon."

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