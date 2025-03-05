Game Recap: Wild 4, Kraken 3

Adam Larsson, Shane Wright, and Brandon Montour scored, and Kaapo Kakko had two assists for the Kraken (26-32-4), who have lost three of four. Joey Daccord allowed four goals on 20 shots.

“I thought there was a lot of good [in our game],” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “I just felt the puck went in a little too easily for various reasons at the beginning of the game.”

Vinnie Hinostroza made it 1-0 for Minnesota at 12:27 of the first period, redirecting Zuccarello’s shot from the left dot past Daccord’s blocker for a power-play goal.

“I don’t want to say it’s close to goaltender interference, because obviously we didn’t challenge it,” Bylsma said. “We pushed the guy’s stick into Joey’s pad and caught his pad didn’t allow him to make the save.”

Larsson tied it 1-1 at 16:40 during a delayed penalty. With Daccord pulled for an extra attacker, Larsson one-timed a Kakko feed from the blue line off the crossbar and in behind Gustavsson.

Spurgeon gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 18:23. Using Hinostroza and Seattle defenseman Josh Mahura as a screen, he banked a wrist shot from the right circle off the far post and in.

“That’s how you need to be able to score, and as the season continues to go forward, that netfront presence is going to be important,” Hynes said.