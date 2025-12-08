Game Preview: Wild at Kraken

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Wild heads to Seattle today, ready to challenge the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. The Wild started out this road trip with a shutout win against the Oilers, followed by a 4-1 loss in Calgary (12/4) and a 4-2 loss in Vancouver (12/6). The loss to the Canucks marked G Jesper Wallstedt's first regulation loss of the 2025-26 season.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 15-9-5

Kraken Record: 11-9-6

2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-1

All-Time Wild Record: 8-3-1 (5-1-0 at Seattle)

Team Stats
SEA
MIN
Power Play
16.9%
22.8%
Penalty Kill
64.8%
81.2%
Faceoff
45.6%
47.1%
Goals For / Games Played
2.54
2.69
Goals Against / Games Played
2.92
2.72

Last Time Out

MIN at VAN | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Kraken

Minnesota went 2-0-1 against the Kraken. Seattle won the series-opening contest, 5-4, in shootout in Saint Paul (10/12) before the Wild won the second meeting, 4-3, at Climate Pledge Arena (3/4) and the series finale 4-0 in Minnesota.

LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with five points (3-2=5). RW Mats Zuccarello had four points (2-2=4). C Ryan Hartman (2-1=3), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (1-2=3) all had three points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA, a .957 SV% and one shutout in two starts. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-34 shots faced in the first meeting.

RW Jordan Eberle led Seattle with three points (2-1=3). LW Kaapo Kakko (0-2=2), RW Jared McCann (0-2=2) and D Brandon Montour (1-1=2) all had two points. G Joey Daccord went 1-1-0 with a 3.92 GAA and a .862 SV% in two starts. G Philipp Grubauer stopped 24-of-27 shots faced in his lone start.

Wild Leaders Against Kraken

  • Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 14 points (5-9=14) in nine career games against Seattle
  • Zuccarello (5-8=13, in 11 games) and Boldy (8-5=13, in 10 games) have 13 points each
  • C Ryan Hartman owns 12 points (5-7=12) in 10 games

Kraken Leaders Against Wild

  • C Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken with 29 points (14-15=29) in 46 career contests vs. Minnesota
  • Eberle has 27 points (10-17=27) in 43 games
  • LW Chandler Stephenson owns 19 points (4-15=19) in 23 games
  • LW Mason Marchment has 13 points (7-6=13) in 12 games

Recent Transactions

12/1/25

Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa

11/29/25

Activated F Vladimir Tarasenko from Injured Reserve

Rassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa

11/28/25

Activated F Ryan Hartman from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa

Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve

11/27/25

Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa

11/24/25

Placed F Vinnie Hinostroza on Injured Reserve

View all transactions

On the Mend

Marcus Foligno: lower body (five games missed)

Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (seven games missed)

Marco Rossi: lower body (11 games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • LW Marcus Johansson recorded 23 points (6-17=23) in 51 games with Seattle in 2021-22
  • C Freddy Gaudreau recorded 134 points (56-78=134) in 307 career games with Minnesota over a span of four seasons (2021-25). Gaudreau also recorded four points (4-0=4) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota
  • D Ryan Lindgren is from Burnsville and played three seasons at Shattuck St. Mary’s (2011-14) and two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2016-18)
  • Kraken television analyst J.T. Brown played for Rosemount High and University of Minnesota-Duluth and recorded eight points (3-5=8) in 56 games with Minnesota in 2018-19

Fast Facts

  • The Wild has earned a point in seven of the last eight meetings vs. Seattle (6-1-1)
  • Minnesota has out scored the Kraken 40-28 in the all-time series

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

