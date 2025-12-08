SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Wild heads to Seattle today, ready to challenge the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. The Wild started out this road trip with a shutout win against the Oilers, followed by a 4-1 loss in Calgary (12/4) and a 4-2 loss in Vancouver (12/6). The loss to the Canucks marked G Jesper Wallstedt's first regulation loss of the 2025-26 season.
Game Preview: Wild at Kraken
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, December 8th at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, Washington)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Kraken
Wild Record: 15-9-5
Kraken Record: 11-9-6
2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-1
All-Time Wild Record: 8-3-1 (5-1-0 at Seattle)
Team Stats
SEA
MIN
Power Play
16.9%
22.8%
Penalty Kill
64.8%
81.2%
Faceoff
45.6%
47.1%
Goals For / Games Played
2.54
2.69
Goals Against / Games Played
2.92
2.72
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Kraken
Minnesota went 2-0-1 against the Kraken. Seattle won the series-opening contest, 5-4, in shootout in Saint Paul (10/12) before the Wild won the second meeting, 4-3, at Climate Pledge Arena (3/4) and the series finale 4-0 in Minnesota.
LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with five points (3-2=5). RW Mats Zuccarello had four points (2-2=4). C Ryan Hartman (2-1=3), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (1-2=3) all had three points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA, a .957 SV% and one shutout in two starts. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-34 shots faced in the first meeting.
RW Jordan Eberle led Seattle with three points (2-1=3). LW Kaapo Kakko (0-2=2), RW Jared McCann (0-2=2) and D Brandon Montour (1-1=2) all had two points. G Joey Daccord went 1-1-0 with a 3.92 GAA and a .862 SV% in two starts. G Philipp Grubauer stopped 24-of-27 shots faced in his lone start.
Wild Leaders Against Kraken
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 14 points (5-9=14) in nine career games against Seattle
- Zuccarello (5-8=13, in 11 games) and Boldy (8-5=13, in 10 games) have 13 points each
- C Ryan Hartman owns 12 points (5-7=12) in 10 games
Kraken Leaders Against Wild
- C Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken with 29 points (14-15=29) in 46 career contests vs. Minnesota
- Eberle has 27 points (10-17=27) in 43 games
- LW Chandler Stephenson owns 19 points (4-15=19) in 23 games
- LW Mason Marchment has 13 points (7-6=13) in 12 games
Recent Transactions
12/1/25
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
11/29/25
Activated F Vladimir Tarasenko from Injured Reserve
Rassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
11/28/25
Activated F Ryan Hartman from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa
Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve
11/27/25
Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa
11/24/25
Placed F Vinnie Hinostroza on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Marcus Foligno: lower body (five games missed)
Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (seven games missed)
Marco Rossi: lower body (11 games missed)
Connections
- LW Marcus Johansson recorded 23 points (6-17=23) in 51 games with Seattle in 2021-22
- C Freddy Gaudreau recorded 134 points (56-78=134) in 307 career games with Minnesota over a span of four seasons (2021-25). Gaudreau also recorded four points (4-0=4) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota
- D Ryan Lindgren is from Burnsville and played three seasons at Shattuck St. Mary’s (2011-14) and two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2016-18)
- Kraken television analyst J.T. Brown played for Rosemount High and University of Minnesota-Duluth and recorded eight points (3-5=8) in 56 games with Minnesota in 2018-19
Fast Facts
- The Wild has earned a point in seven of the last eight meetings vs. Seattle (6-1-1)
- Minnesota has out scored the Kraken 40-28 in the all-time series
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.