Game Preview: Wild at Kraken

Last Season on Wild vs. Kraken

Minnesota went 2-0-1 against the Kraken. Seattle won the series-opening contest, 5-4, in shootout in Saint Paul (10/12) before the Wild won the second meeting, 4-3, at Climate Pledge Arena (3/4) and the series finale 4-0 in Minnesota.

LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with five points (3-2=5). RW Mats Zuccarello had four points (2-2=4). C Ryan Hartman (2-1=3), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (1-2=3) all had three points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA, a .957 SV% and one shutout in two starts. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-34 shots faced in the first meeting.

RW Jordan Eberle led Seattle with three points (2-1=3). LW Kaapo Kakko (0-2=2), RW Jared McCann (0-2=2) and D Brandon Montour (1-1=2) all had two points. G Joey Daccord went 1-1-0 with a 3.92 GAA and a .862 SV% in two starts. G Philipp Grubauer stopped 24-of-27 shots faced in his lone start.