Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Flyers

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_031226
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice again tonight, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers after defeating the Mammoth 5-0 on Tuesday night. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

71 Nick Foligno - 47 Michael McCarron - 21 Robbi Fabbri

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

