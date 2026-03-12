SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice again tonight, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers after defeating the Mammoth 5-0 on Tuesday night. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Flyers
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
71 Nick Foligno - 47 Michael McCarron - 21 Robbi Fabbri
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, March 12th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Flyers