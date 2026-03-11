Wild on 7th - Episode 136: Trade Deadline Recap

The National Hockey League trade deadline has passed, and The Minnesota Wild have locked their roster for the 25-26 season. With alot of chatter around the league for the last month or so, Billy Guerin has made his deals, and the Wild can exhale and focus on finishing the regular season strong. Ryan Carter is joined by fellow sweet tooth Al Stalock at the Waldorf Astoria in Vegas, as the Wild warmup for tonights battle against the Knights, and Kinger holds it down in Saint Paul, where the Boys State Tourney is in full swing. Grab yourself a T-Rex cookie, exhale, and imagine the Stanley Cup Playoff run of your dreams, because we've got our team, and now we go!

