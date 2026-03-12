Game Preview: Wild vs. Flyers

This Season on Wild vs. Flyers

The Flyers won the series-opening game, 2-1, in Philadelphia.

RW Vladimir Tarasenko scored Minnesota’s lone goal, assisted by C Marco Rossi and D Jonas Brodin. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-21 shots faced for the Wild.

LW Noah Cates and RW Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia. G Dan Vladar saved 15-of-16 shots faced to earn the win for the Flyers.