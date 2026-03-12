Game Preview: Wild vs. Flyers

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild will face off against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Grand Casino Arena, following a 5-0 shutout win over the Mammoth on Tuesday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 38-16-11

Flyers Record: 29-23-11

2025-26 Series Record: 0-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 13-17-5 (8-5-3 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
PHI
MIN
Power Play
15.8%
25.2%
Penalty Kill
78.2%
78.6%
Faceoff
48.9%
46.3%
Goals For / Games Played
2.81
3.32
Goals Against / Games Played
3.09
2.78

Last Time Out

UTA at MIN | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Flyers

The Flyers won the series-opening game, 2-1, in Philadelphia.

RW Vladimir Tarasenko scored Minnesota’s lone goal, assisted by C Marco Rossi and D Jonas Brodin. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-21 shots faced for the Wild.

LW Noah Cates and RW Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia. G Dan Vladar saved 15-of-16 shots faced to earn the win for the Flyers.

Wild Leaders Against Flyers

  • LW Nick Foligno leads Minnesota with 30 points (18-12=30) in 49 career games against the Flyers
  • LW Marcus Johansson (8-13=21, in 44 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (5-16=21, in 35 games) each own 21 career points against Philadelphia
  • Tarasenko owns 19 points (8-11=19) in 23 games

Flyers Leaders Against Wild

  • C Sean Couturier leads Philadelphia with 15 points (9-6=15) in 19 career games against Minnesota
  • RW Travis Konecny has 10 points (3-7=10) in 14 games
  • D Travis Sanheim (2-7=9, in 14 games) and C Christian Dvorak (2-9=9, in 26 games) have nine points each

Recent Transactions

3/2/26

Claimed F Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues

Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve

2/28/26

Recalled F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa

2/25/26

Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa

2/24/26

Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa

2/22/26

Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa

View all transactions

On the Mend

Marcus Foligno: lower body (five games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 0-1-1 in four games with the Flyers in the 1993-94 season
  • C Ryan Hartman skated in 19 games with Philadelphia during the 2018-19 season
  • RW Bobby Brink was selected by Philadelphia in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and skated in 94 points (36-59=94) in four seasons (2021-22, 2023-26) with the Flyers
  • Flyers Vice President & Assistant General Manager Brent Flahr served as Wild Assistant General Manager (2009-18) before joining Philadelphia
  • LW Alex Bump is from Prior Lake and played three seasons at Prior Lake High School (2019-22)
  • LW Noah Cates is from Stillwater and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2018-22)
  • D Nick Seeler is from Eden Prairie and was selected by the Wild in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, collecting 11 points (2-9=11) in 99 games with Minnesota (2017-20)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has posted back-to-back shutouts twice against Philadelphia (last, 11/11-11/14/17)
  • The first time was Feb. 10-12, 2003, which also marked the first back-to-back shutouts in team history
  • The Wild has shutout the Flyers five times in the 33 all-time meetings

At Today's Game:

  • BMO Flag Bearer: Brady Ochmanek
  • Pre-Game Ceremony: USA Women's Gold Medalist will be celebrated prior to the game during a pre-game ceremony.
  • Let's Play Hockey: Sophia, Gillette Children's Patient
  • Food Item of the Game: Skip the lines and don't miss a second of the action with Amazon Just Walk Out Market located near Section 113
  • Retail Item of the Game: Head to the Hockey Lodge, a Fanatics Experience to get ready for St. Patrick's Day Weekend!

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

