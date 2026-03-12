SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild will face off against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Grand Casino Arena, following a 5-0 shutout win over the Mammoth on Tuesday night.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Flyers
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, March 12th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
Wild Record: 38-16-11
Flyers Record: 29-23-11
2025-26 Series Record: 0-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 13-17-5 (8-5-3 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
|
Team Stats
|
PHI
|
MIN
|
Power Play
|
15.8%
|
25.2%
|
Penalty Kill
|
78.2%
|
78.6%
|
Faceoff
|
48.9%
|
46.3%
|
Goals For / Games Played
|
2.81
|
3.32
|
Goals Against / Games Played
|
3.09
|
2.78
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Flyers
The Flyers won the series-opening game, 2-1, in Philadelphia.
RW Vladimir Tarasenko scored Minnesota’s lone goal, assisted by C Marco Rossi and D Jonas Brodin. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-21 shots faced for the Wild.
LW Noah Cates and RW Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia. G Dan Vladar saved 15-of-16 shots faced to earn the win for the Flyers.
Wild Leaders Against Flyers
- LW Nick Foligno leads Minnesota with 30 points (18-12=30) in 49 career games against the Flyers
- LW Marcus Johansson (8-13=21, in 44 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (5-16=21, in 35 games) each own 21 career points against Philadelphia
- Tarasenko owns 19 points (8-11=19) in 23 games
Flyers Leaders Against Wild
- C Sean Couturier leads Philadelphia with 15 points (9-6=15) in 19 career games against Minnesota
- RW Travis Konecny has 10 points (3-7=10) in 14 games
- D Travis Sanheim (2-7=9, in 14 games) and C Christian Dvorak (2-9=9, in 26 games) have nine points each
Recent Transactions
|
3/2/26
|
Claimed F Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues
Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve
|
2/28/26
|
Recalled F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa
|
2/25/26
|
Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa
|
2/24/26
|
Recalled F Ben Jones and D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
|
2/22/26
|
Reassigned D Ben Gleason and F Boris Katchouk to Iowa
Connections
- Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 0-1-1 in four games with the Flyers in the 1993-94 season
- C Ryan Hartman skated in 19 games with Philadelphia during the 2018-19 season
- RW Bobby Brink was selected by Philadelphia in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and skated in 94 points (36-59=94) in four seasons (2021-22, 2023-26) with the Flyers
- Flyers Vice President & Assistant General Manager Brent Flahr served as Wild Assistant General Manager (2009-18) before joining Philadelphia
- LW Alex Bump is from Prior Lake and played three seasons at Prior Lake High School (2019-22)
- LW Noah Cates is from Stillwater and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2018-22)
- D Nick Seeler is from Eden Prairie and was selected by the Wild in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, collecting 11 points (2-9=11) in 99 games with Minnesota (2017-20)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has posted back-to-back shutouts twice against Philadelphia (last, 11/11-11/14/17)
- The first time was Feb. 10-12, 2003, which also marked the first back-to-back shutouts in team history
- The Wild has shutout the Flyers five times in the 33 all-time meetings
