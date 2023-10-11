2023-24 Season Preview

Will there be enough goals to keep pace with high-octane offenses in the Western Conference like Edmonton, Colorado and Dallas boast?

The Wild would like to be more dynamic offensively after finishing 23rd in goals scored per game. They were 29th in 5-on-5 scoring. That means the Wild relied on squeaking out more wins than they did the season before when they were 5th in goals scored per game and 3rd in five-on-five scoring.

“Two years ago, we were really aggressive and scored a bunch of goals. But it was a little dramatic. With the come from behinds and the pulling the goalie and all that stuff,” Guerin said. “Last year was not a step back in the aggressiveness, but I think we can get back to playing a higher tempo, a lot more speed.”

“You know what though?” Guerin added. “Dean and I talk about these things and then he delivers. I trust him. And he puts the work in, him and the whole staff, they all put the work in. We agree on that. Him and I. If we agree on it I know it’s going to be taken care of.”

To get back into the top 10 in scoring overall, and to be more dangerous at even-strength, emerging young star Matt Boldy will need to continue to do what he did last year when he had 31 goals, second behind star Kirill Kaprizov who is also looking to elevate his game after an admittedly disappointing playoff series against Dallas.

The team looks to rely on Kaprizov in the locker room as well with the team announcing yesterday that the young forward will be an alternate captain alongside veteran Foligno.

Perhaps the most intriguing figure among the forwards is Marco Rossi who looks to start the season playing on the team’s third line with Foligno and Fredrick Gaudreau.

This is a huge season for the 9th overall pick in the 2020 draft. He played in 19 games last season and had one assist. He stayed in Minnesota over the summer and worked with Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Matt Harder and Skills Coach Andy Ness. He put on 15 pounds and worked on a new skating stride.

With the team still dealing with the salary cap implications of buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter a couple of summers ago, having Rossi reach his potential and be a catalyst to what could be a third potent scoring line would be a boon to the organization.

Even before Rossi played in his first pre-season game Evason said you could tell he is a different player than he was a year ago.

“We’ve seen some great stuff already from him and how he’s conducted himself,” Evason said. “Probably more than the physical end of it is his maturity level. He’s been more vocal. He’s been more involved. He’s been kind of more of a presence on and off the ice. So, yeah we’re just hoping that continues to progress.”

Also, among the unknowns heading into this season is the issue of generating offense from the blue line, especially with Matt Dumba gone. Early on coaches have encouraged Faber to think more offensively and he worked specifically on offensive skills with Ness over the summer although he doesn’t look to figure into the power play structure early on.