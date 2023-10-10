News Feed

Minnesota Wild Names Kirill Kaprizov Alternate Captain

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League club has named forward Kirill Kaprizov an alternate captain.

Kaprizov ranked first on the team in points (75), goals (40), power-play goals (17), power-play points (32) and shots (261), T-1st in game-winning goals (6) and third in assists (35) last season. He became the first player in franchise history to record multiple 40-goal seasons, following his 47-goal performance in 2021-22. His 17 PPG set a new single-season record, and he set franchise records for most consecutive games with a point (14), assist (9) and goal (7).

The 5-10, 202-pound native of Novokuznetk, Russia, owns 234 career points (114-120=234), a plus-41 rating, 95 penalty minutes (PIM), 39 power-play goals and 14 game-winning goals in 203 contests. He is entering his fourth season with Wild and was originally selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. Kaprizov ranks seventh in the NHL in goals and 12th in points since entering the league in 2020-21.