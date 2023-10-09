News Feed

Minnesota Wild Announces Opening Night Roster

MIN_OpeningNight_Roster
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 21 players. The team designated forwards Caedan Bankier, Sam Hentges and Michael Milne as injured non-roster players.

Minnesota opens the 2023-24 NHL season starting on Thursday, Oct. 12 against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. Minnesota returns home after a two-game road trip on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Los Angeles Kings and Saturday, Oct. 21 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

2023-24 MINNESOTA WILD OPENING NIGHT ROSTER

FORWARDS (12)
HT
WT
SHOOTS
BORN
BIRTHPLACE
2022-23 TEAM
LGE
GP
G
A
PTS
PIM
ACQ
12 Matt Boldy
2-Jun
201
Left
4/5/2001
Milford, Massachusetts
Minnesota
NHL
81
31
32
63
39
EN/19
14 Joel Eriksson Ek
3-Jun
207
Left
1/29/1997
Karlstad, Sweden
Minnesota 
NHL
78
23
38
61
44
EN/15
17 Marcus Foligno
3-Jun
223
Left
8/10/1991
Buffalo, New York
Minnesota
NHL
65
7
14
21
97
TRD/17
20 Pat Maroon
3-Jun
234
Left
4/23/1988
St. Louis, Missouri
Tampa Bay
NHL
80
5
9
14
150
TRD/23
21 Brandon Duhaime
2-Jun
200
Left
5/22/1997
Parkland, Florida
Minnesota
NHL
51
9
1
10
42
EN/16
23 Marco Rossi
9-May
182
Left
9/23/2001
Feldkirch, Austria
Iowa
AHL
53
16
35
51
46
EN/20
Minnesota 
NHL
19
0
1
1
8
26 Connor Dewar
10-May
176
Left
6/26/1999
Gilbert Plains, Manitoba
Minnesota
NHL
81
6
12
18
50
EN/18
36 Mats Zuccarello
8-May
181
Left
9/1/1987
Oslo, Norway
Minnesota 
NHL
78
22
45
67
26
FA/19
38 Ryan Hartman
Jun-00
192
Right
9/20/1994
Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Minnesota 
NHL
59
15
22
37
90
FA/19
89 Frederick Gaudreau
Jun-00
179
Right
5/1/1993
Bromont, Quebec
Minnesota
NHL
82
19
19
38
10
FA/21
90 Marcus Johansson
1-Jun
203
Left
10/6/1990
Landskrona, Sweden
Washington/Minnesota
NHL
80
19
27
46
8
TRD/23
97 Kirill Kaprizov
11-May
211
Left
4/26/1997
Novokuznetsk, Russia
Minnesota
NHL
67
40
35
75
45
EN/15
DEFENSEMEN (7)
HT
WT
SHOOTS
BORN
BIRTHPLACE
2022-23 TEAM
LGE
GP
G
A
PTS
PIM
ACQ
2 Calen Addison
11-May
176
Right
4/11/2000
Brandon, Manitoba
Minnesota
NHL
62
3
26
29
22
TRD/20
4 Jon Merrill
3-Jun
195
Left
2/3/1992
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Minnesota
NHL
73
2
10
12
38
FA/21
5 Jake Middleton
3-Jun
219
Left
1/2/1996
Stratford, Ontario
Minnesota
NHL
79
3
12
15
72
TRD/22
7 Brock Faber
1-Jun
200
Right
8/22/2002
Maple Grove, Minnesota
Minnesota
BIG 10
38
4
23
27
12
TRD/22
25 Jonas Brodin
2-Jun
196
Left
7/12/1993
Karlstad, Sweden
Minnesota
NHL
60
3
11
14
30
EN/11
33 Alex Goligoski
11-May
185
Left
7/30/1985
Grand Rapids, Minnesota
Minnesota
NHL
46
2
4
6
16
FA/21
46 Jared Spurgeon
9-May
167
Right
11/29/1989
Edmonton, Alberta
Minnesota
NHL
79
11
23
34
14
FA/10
GOALTENDERS (2)  
HT
WT
CATCHES
BORN
BIRTHPLACE
2022-23 TEAM
LGE
GP
W-L-OT
SO
GAA
SV%
ACQ
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
2-Jun
185
Left
11/28/1984
Sorel, Quebec
Minnesota
NHL
46
24-16-4
2
2.85
0.908
TRD/22 
32 Filip Gustavsson
2-Jun
184
Left
6/7/1998
Skelleftea, Sweden 
Minnesota
NHL
39
22-9-7
2
2.1
0.931
TRD/22

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season ticket are also for purchase throughout the season. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.