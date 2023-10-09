Minnesota Wild Announces Opening Night Roster

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 21 players. The team designated forwards Caedan Bankier, Sam Hentges and Michael Milne as injured non-roster players.

Minnesota opens the 2023-24 NHL season starting on Thursday, Oct. 12 against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. Minnesota returns home after a two-game road trip on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Los Angeles Kings and Saturday, Oct. 21 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.