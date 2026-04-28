Projected Lineup: Wild at Stars

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DALLAS, Tex. -- The Minnesota Wild is back in Dallas tonight, ready to face off against the Stars for Game 5 in hopes of taking the lead in the series once more. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello 

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 71 Nick Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Today's Game:

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