Minnesota Wild Names Peter Thome Hockey Operations Analyst and Emergency Backup Goalie

Thome, 29, played four seasons at the University of North Dakota (2017-21) and went 19-14-4 with a 2.24 goals-against average (GAA), a .904 save percentage (SV%) and three shutouts in 45 games. The Minneapolis, Minn., native posted career bests with a 7-1-1 record and a 1.37 GAA, a .936 SV% and two shutouts in 11 games in his junior season in 2019-20. Thome’s .936 SV% in 2019-20 is the best single season save percentage in North Dakota history, and his 1.37 GAA ranks second all-time (min. 10 GP). His 2.24 career GAA ranks eighth in school history. He was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Academic All-Conference Team three times (2018, 2020, 2021).

Thome also played in 29 games with the University of St. Thomas in 2021-22 and went 3-24-1 with a 4.53 GAA and a .876 SV%. He most recently played two games with the Maine Mariners in the ECHL in 2022-23. He also played in three ECHL games with Idaho Steelheads in 2021-22. Thome was originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the sixth round (155th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He will wear sweater No. 00 with Minnesota.

Following his playing career, Thome spent two seasons with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League (USHL) serving as an Analyst in 2022-23 and Director of Hockey Operations in 2023-24. He was also a Video Coach for the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25.

Under the updated NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement, each team must designate a permanent EBUG who travels with the club for all home and away games this season. To be eligible, the EBUG cannot have NHL experience or have played more than 80 professional games.

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