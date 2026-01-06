Kuzmenko has 2 points, Kings hold off Wild

Warren Foegele, Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings (18-14-9), who swept the two-game set against the Wild following a 5-4 shootout win here on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves, and Brian Dumoulin had two assists.

“Played well the game before, played well for 56 minutes against Tampa (a 5-3 loss on Thursday), so starting to get a little traction,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said.

Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar did not return after sustaining a lower-body injury in the first period, and forward Joel Armia left with an upper-body injury following a collision with Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes midway through the second period.

Kopitar walked out of the Kings’ locker room after the game without an apparent limp. He was also not using crutches or in a walking boot.

Hiller said the team would know more about the status of Kopitar and Armia on Tuesday.

“Don’t have a lot to report tonight,” he said.