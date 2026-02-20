Top Ten Candidates for 2026 Mr. Hockey Award Announced

Mike Macmillan recipient of Mr. Hockey Ambassador award

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota All Sports Alliance today announced the Top Ten Candidates for the 42nd Annual Mr. Hockey Award are Tyden Bergeson (Moorhead), Cole Braunshausen (St. Thomas Academy), Cole Cheeseman (Holy Angels), Brock Cheslock (Rogers), Joe Erickson (Blake), Daniel Halonen (Delano), Tucker Johnson (Edina), Jayden Kurtz (Rogers), Brandon Mickelson (Moorhead) and Tate Swanson (Hibbing).

The Minnesota All Sports Alliance also announced today that Tyler Bacon (Rogers), Bryce Francisco (Hermantown) and Chase Jerdee (Minnetonka) are the finalists for The Frank Brimsek Award, in recognition of the state’s top senior goaltender. Mike MacMillan is the recipient of the ninth annual Mr. Hockey Ambassador Award, given to an influential leader dedicated to the growth and development of hockey in Minnesota.

The 42nd annual Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet will be held on Sunday, March 8 at 12 p.m. at the Saint Paul RiverCentre and hosted by Katie Storm. The Minnesota State High School League Boys’ Hockey Tournament will be held at Grand Casino Arena and 3M Arena at Mariucci March 4-7. The Minnesota Wild sponsors the Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet. The Mr. Hockey Award is hosted, coordinated, and presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.

Hockey fans and the public are encouraged to purchase tickets and attend the 2026 Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet. For more information and to purchase tickets to the banquet visit www.mn-masa.com. Individual tickets are $35.

The Mr. Hockey Award is given to the outstanding senior high school boys’ hockey player in the state of Minnesota and is selected by a panel of National Hockey League Scouts, Junior Scouts/Coaches and selected media members from around the state. Four other awards will be presented at the banquet: The Frank Brimsek Award, The John Mariucci Award, given to the Class A and Class AA high school coaches of the year, The Cliff Thompson Award, presented to the “Old Timer Coach” of the year and the Mr. Hockey Ambassador Award.

Brimsek Awad Finalists 2026

Previous Mr. Hockey Award winners are Mason Kraft (2025), Hagen Burrows (2024), Jayson Shaugabay (2023), Max Strand (2022), Jack Peart (2021), Blake Biondi (2020), Bryce Brodzinski (2019), Sammy Walker (2018), Casey Mittelstadt (2017), Riley Tufte (2016), Jake Jaremko (2015), Avery Peterson (2014), Grant Besse (2013), Justin Kloos (2012), Kyle Rau (2011), Nick Bjugstad (2010), Nick Leddy (2009), Aaron Ness (2008), Ryan McDonagh (2007), David Fischer (2006), Brian Lee (2005), Tom Gorowsky (2004), Nate Dey (2003), Gino Guyer (2002), Marty Sertich (2001), Paul Martin (2000), Jeff Taffe (1999), John Pohl (1998), Aaron Miskovich (1997), Dave Spehar (1996), Erik Rasmussen (1995), Mike Crowley (1994), Nick Checco (1993), Brian Bonin (1992), Darby Hendrickson (1991), Joe Dziedzic (1990), Trent Klatt (1989), Larry Olimb (1988), Kris Miller (1987), George Pelawa (1986) and Tom Chorske (1985).

Previous Frank Brimsek Award winners are Leo Gabriel (2025), Kam Hendrickson (2024), Hampton Slukynsky (2023), Ben Dardis (2022), Jack Wieneke (2021), Hudson Hodges (2020), Charlie Glockner (2019), Atticus Kelly (2018), Jake Begley (2017), Nick Althaus (2016), Dyllan Lubbesmeyer (2015), Hunter Shepard (2014), David Zevnik (2013), Michael Bitzer (2012), Alex Lyon (2011), Zane Gothberg (2010), Casey O’Connor (2009), Joe Phillippi (2008), Reid Ellingson (2007), Austin Lee (2006), Alec Richards (2005), Matt Lundin (2004), Jon Anderson (2003), Josh Johnson (2002), Eric Aarnio (2001), Jake Brant (2000), Adam Laaksonen (1999), Adam Coole (1998), Kyle Kolquist (1997), Karl Goehring (1996) and Todd Kelzenberg (1995).

