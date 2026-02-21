Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Špaček From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman David Špaček (SPAH-chehk) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Špaček, 23 (2/18/23), has appeared in two games for Minnesota this season after making his NHL debut vs. Winnipeg on Jan. 15. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Columbus, Ohio, owns 20 points (4-16=20), 66 shots and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 37 games with Iowa this season, leading the team in assists and pacing Iowa defensemen in points and shots. Špaček recorded 31 points (4-27=31), 31 PIM and 117 shots in 72 games with Iowa during the 2024-25 season, leading the team with 18 power play assists, ranking second in assists, and pacing team defensemen in scoring. For his career, Špaček owns 63 points (11-52=63), 62 PIM and 256 shots in 170 games over three AHL seasons (2023-26).

Špaček represented Czechia at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic games, skating in five games and notching one assist and four shots on goal. He has previously represented Czechia at multiple international competitions, including the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he recorded two assists in eight games, and the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he posted five assists in 10 games to help Czechia secure gold. He also helped Czechia to a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Tournament, recording eight points (3-5=8), 11 shots and a plus-7 rating in seven games.

Špaček was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (No. 153 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 82 with the Wild.

Minnesota will return from the NHL's Olympic break at Colorado next Thursday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

