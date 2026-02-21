Down on the Farm: Trio of Prospects Launched to Bigger Stages

Špaček Makes Big Jump

The 22-year-old Wild defensive prospect has developed in leaps and bounds over his last two pro seasons. Thanks to his dedication, some much-deserved accolades arrived in January.

On Jan. 6, the son of former NHL defenseman Jaroslav Špaček received word he would be heading to Milan as a member of Team Czechia in the 2026 Olympics. Discovering he made the team was an impactful day for the young defenseman.

“Getting that call was awesome for me and my family,” said Špaček. “I’m very excited about it, and we'll see where it goes. It means a lot and I am proud to represent my country. It’s a huge honor for me.”

Team Czechia has plenty of NHL power with the likes of high-scoring Bruins’ forward David Pastrnak and Avalanche center Martin Necas, as well as Ducks’ goalie Lukas Dostal. The level of competition will be out of this world with the likes of some “super” teams. Špaček knows Team Czechia has a tough task ahead.

“There are a lot of good teams,” explained the Wild defenseman. “It’s basically an NHL all-star team with Canada and the US. We know we have a big test.”

The Czechs have not won Olympic gold since 1998, when the games were held in Nagano. That Gold Medal winning team featured Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek, as well as the legendary Jaromir Jagr. It also included David’s father, who played in 880 regular season games over 13 NHL seasons from 1998-2012.

The younger Špaček has competed as a member of Czechia’s national teams since he was 16 and will lean on his prior international experience, which includes two World Championships. Overall, the national program has medaled four straight years, with Špaček playing a major role in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

His development on the blueline in Des Moines over the past 12 months has been excelling at a great clip. On Jan. 14, Špaček received his first NHL callup, followed up with his NHL debut.

His dream of playing in the NHL was accomplished on Jan. 15, with Minnesota suffering a 6-2 setback to the visiting Winnipeg Jets at the Grand Casino Arena. He played in two games for Minnesota prior to a reassignment back to AHL Iowa.

Normally when a player makes their NHL debut, their parents are flown in to witness the special moment. Not the case for Špaček, whose family was unable to make it to the states in time for the game. With the Olympic games in Milan, he will be able to reconnect with his family so they can share the experience together. The travel from his hometown of Plzen is roughly 7-8 hours by car.