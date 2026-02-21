Down on the Farm: Trio of Prospects Launched to Bigger Stages

2021Down-on-the-Farm-bug-BareChix_merged-Recovered_february
By Josh Fisher
Wild.com

It’s been quite a memorable year for three Minnesota Wild prospects.

Defenseman David Špaček and goaltender Samuel Hlavaj were both named to their respective countries’ roster for the 2026 Winter Games. Forward Hunter Haight was selected to participate in the AHL’s 2026 All-Star Classic.

All three prospects have excelled in their development this season and these rare honors are just a sign of things to come.

Špaček Makes Big Jump

The 22-year-old Wild defensive prospect has developed in leaps and bounds over his last two pro seasons. Thanks to his dedication, some much-deserved accolades arrived in January.

On Jan. 6, the son of former NHL defenseman Jaroslav Špaček received word he would be heading to Milan as a member of Team Czechia in the 2026 Olympics. Discovering he made the team was an impactful day for the young defenseman.

“Getting that call was awesome for me and my family,” said Špaček. “I’m very excited about it, and we'll see where it goes. It means a lot and I am proud to represent my country. It’s a huge honor for me.”

Team Czechia has plenty of NHL power with the likes of high-scoring Bruins’ forward David Pastrnak and Avalanche center Martin Necas, as well as Ducks’ goalie Lukas Dostal. The level of competition will be out of this world with the likes of some “super” teams. Špaček knows Team Czechia has a tough task ahead.

“There are a lot of good teams,” explained the Wild defenseman. “It’s basically an NHL all-star team with Canada and the US. We know we have a big test.”

The Czechs have not won Olympic gold since 1998, when the games were held in Nagano. That Gold Medal winning team featured Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek, as well as the legendary Jaromir Jagr. It also included David’s father, who played in 880 regular season games over 13 NHL seasons from 1998-2012.

The younger Špaček has competed as a member of Czechia’s national teams since he was 16 and will lean on his prior international experience, which includes two World Championships. Overall, the national program has medaled four straight years, with Špaček playing a major role in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

His development on the blueline in Des Moines over the past 12 months has been excelling at a great clip. On Jan. 14, Špaček received his first NHL callup, followed up with his NHL debut.

His dream of playing in the NHL was accomplished on Jan. 15, with Minnesota suffering a 6-2 setback to the visiting Winnipeg Jets at the Grand Casino Arena. He played in two games for Minnesota prior to a reassignment back to AHL Iowa.

Normally when a player makes their NHL debut, their parents are flown in to witness the special moment. Not the case for Špaček, whose family was unable to make it to the states in time for the game. With the Olympic games in Milan, he will be able to reconnect with his family so they can share the experience together. The travel from his hometown of Plzen is roughly 7-8 hours by car.

GettyImages-2261278279

Hlavaj Ready for Super Teams

Goalie Samuel Hlavaj is another Wild prospect looking forward to reconnecting with family in Milan. He was officially named to Team Slovakia on Jan. 20 but knew for quite some time he would be in line for a roster spot.

Team Slovakia had to earn its way into the 2026 Olympics with a qualifying round played in 2024, conveniently on home ice in Bratislava (Aug 29 – Sept 1, 2024). Slovakia finished 3-0 record with Hlavaj winning all three games and posting a stingy 1.67 GAA and a .929 save percentage. His performance locked in his roster spot and proved to Minnesota they had signed a young and rising goaltender. Hlavaj is looking forward to his time in Italy.

“I’m excited that I can represent my country and I'll play on the biggest stage in the world,” said the 24-year-old netminder. “It’s biggest tournament and there are so many NHL stars competing.”

Team Slovakia will compete in Group B, which includes Finland, Sweden and the host country, Italy. Hlavaj made it clear, there are no easy groups once you get to this stage of international competition.

“Our group is pretty tough,” explained Hlavaj. “We have Finland, Sweden, Italy. There is one game out there we feel we should win. Then two games that are going to be tough. I'm excited about it because you don't get to play in these kinds of games every day.”

Hlavaj is loaded with international experience, having previously won a silver medal with Slovakia at the 2016-17 IIHF U-18 World Championship. He has represented his home country at three IIHF World Junior Championships (2018-21) and three IIHF World Championships (2022-25).

Like many European players, he is looking forward to connecting with his family in Milan. His father Martin, and mother Marcela will make estimated 700-mile trek from Martin, Slovakia. It will be extra special for his mother, who played internationally for the Slovakian women’s volleyball team.

GettyImages-2262711208

Haight’s Rise to “All Stardom”
With Iowa teammates Hlavaj and Spacek off to Milan for the Olympics, fellow Wild prospect, forward Hunter Haight is off to Rockford, IL for the AHL’s 2026 All-Star Classic from Feb. 10-11 at the BMO Harris Center.

Haight will represent Iowa at the mid-season classic with ten goals and 15 points in his first 30 outings of the year for the AHL’s Wild. He learned of the news at the end of a team meeting before practice, as Iowa Head Coach Greg Cronin announced it to the locker room.

“It's pretty cool to be selected for something like that,” said the Strathroy, Ontario native. “I can't really do anything but thank everyone who's helped me. Without my teammates, I wouldn't get that opportunity. I'm grateful for them. It's probably going to be a fun time.”

In preparation for the skills competition, the league sends each player a request for events they would be interested in competing. The 21-year-old has his sights set on a few events, choosing to use his speed and deking ability.

“The relay and the breakaway challenge look fun to me.”

The All-Star nod is just another feather in the cap of the second-year pro that was one of the last Minnesota roster cuts out of training camp. Just days after he was assigned to the AHL, Haight was on his way back to the NHL.

Minnesota’s second round pick (#47) in 2022 rejoined the club in time for his NHL debut on Oct. 9, a 5-0 Wild win in St. Louis. The whole experience was a dream come true reality for the speedy young forward.

“You dream of it ever since you're a little kid,” he said with a glowing grin. “It's the coolest feeling in the world to finally put that jersey on for a real game and have everyone with you who supported you your whole life. My parents and girlfriend were there. It's a surreal feeling and really cool to experience that.”

