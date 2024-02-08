M. Foligno breaks tie in 3rd, Wild edge Blackhawks

Nick Foligno, Marcus’ brother, scored for the Blackhawks (14-35-2), who have lost five in a row. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves.

“I think we just stopped moving our feet at both ends of the rink,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “They kind of took over the second half of that first period, and we didn’t have a sharp power play. But I thought our penalty killing did a good job. We were just on our heels the second half of the first period, for sure."

Jacob Lucchini gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 12:27 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from above the circles off a pass from Lettieri. The shot was originally ruled no goal, but play was stopped a short time later after a video review determined the puck crossed the goal line.

It was Lucchini's second NHL goal and first since Jan. 1, 2023.

“I saw it hit the post,” Lucchini said. “I thought it hit post post and went out. But the second post that I thought it was … it didn’t sound right. I had no idea.

“Any goal you score in the NHL is special. United Center against the Blackhawks is obviously pretty cool, but it was definitely special.”