Maroon out 4-6 weeks for Wild following back surgery

Pat Maroon is expected to be out 4-6 weeks for the Minnesota Wild after undergoing back surgery on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old forward sustained the injury in the second period of a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 27.

Maroon has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 49 games this season, his first with Minnesota after he was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 2.

The Wild (21-23-5), who have lost two in a row, are seven points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.