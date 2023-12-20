Kaprizov, Wild recover for OT victory against Bruins

Ryan Hartman and Marcus Johansson scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 40 saves for Minnesota (13-13-4), which has won four of its past five (4-1-0).

“It was a little bit of a heavyweight fight,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I thought both teams were physical. It was a hard game. I thought both goaltenders played very well. We had some strong pushes, they had some strong pushes, and glad we found a way to win.”

David Pastrnak scored twice, and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston (19-5-6), which has lost consecutive overtime games. Pavel Zacha had two assists in his return from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury.

“I’m not frustrated, I had plenty of looks. It’s a positive for me. If I get the looks, that means I’m doing something right,” Pastrnak said. “[The] NHL is the best league in the world. You have good goaltenders, especially a guy like Fleury. … I could’ve ended the game a couple times, I didn’t. He made a save, kept them in it. Credit to them, but that’s definitely a game we should’ve [won].”

Johansson gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 7:44 of the first period on the power play, putting in the rebound of his initial tip-in attempt from the slot.

Pastrnak tied it 1-1 at 11:29, beating Fleury five-hole off a cross-ice pass from John Beecher.

“When we’re getting north and getting in behind guys, we’re dominating,” Beecher said. “And then as soon as we get away from it, it ends up in our net, so just kind of [puts the] onus on us players, and we just [have] to be better.”

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with one second remaining in the first, looping around the net to the back door and one-timing Zacha’s feed.

“It feels like [Pastrnak] always finds a way to get open,” Fleury said. “Doesn’t matter where the pass is at, he’s always able to get a good shot on.”