Minnesota Wild Announces Announces 2026-27 National Broadcast Schedule

2026-27 MINNESOTA WILD NATIONAL BROADCAST SCHEDULE (all times CT)

Tuesday, Dec. 22 vs. Los Angeles at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Anaheim at 9 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

Thursday, Jan. 7 at Vegas at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 14 vs. Florida at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 21 vs. Detroit at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. Seattle at 8 p.m. on TNT

Thursday, Feb. 11 at Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on TNT

Saturday, Feb. 20 at Chicago at 2 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, Feb. 28 vs. New Jersey at 2:30 p.m. on TNT

Sunday, March 7 vs. Washington at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, March 9 vs. Carolina at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

Sunday, March 14 vs. Buffalo at 6 p.m. on TNT

Wednesday, March 17 at Colorado at 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Thursday, March 25 vs. Edmonton at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, March 31 at New Jersey at 6:30 p.m. on TNT

Sunday, April 4 vs. Colorado at 1 p.m. on TNT

Saturday, April 10 at Colorado at 2 p.m. on ABC

In addition, the NHL announced start time changes to eight Minnesota Wild games (all times CT):

Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Buffalo at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29 at Chicago at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8 vs. Edmonton at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14 vs. Florida at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 7 vs. Washington at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17 at Colorado at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 vs. Seattle at 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 8 at San Jose at 9 p.m.

The Minnesota Wild will debut a team-owned and operated exclusive multimedia television network for the 2026-27 season. Fans will be able to watch Minnesota Wild games through a variety of options this season including cable, satellite, streaming services and over-the-air. More details on availability, channel locations and pricing of a direct-to-consumer streaming option (annual and monthly subscriptions) will be announced prior to the start of the regular season. The Minnesota Wild multimedia network will be the official television home of the Wild and produce every regular season game that is not nationally televised by NHL exclusive broadcast partners ABC, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu, and TNT. Fans that don’t live in the Wild local television market can watch Wild games on ESPN+ via the NHL Power Play.

The Minnesota Wild local television network expands the team’s multimedia platform, which includes the Minnesota Wild Audio Network, the largest network in the NHL, the Wild on 7th Podcast, @MNWildAudio, Original Behind the Scenes Programming and over 2.7 million followers across the organization’s social platforms.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/seatgeek, seatgeek.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Wild digital tickets are available exclusively within the Official Minnesota Wild App or the SeatGeek App. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at wildsuites.com.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.