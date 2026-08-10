After the completion of the Little Wild Program, where do we go from here?

After the completion of the Little Wild Program, where do we go from here?

We hope your child thoroughly enjoyed their experience with Little Wild. All Little Wild participants will receive a USA Hockey membership number directly from USA Hockey. With this number participants can now register for their local association for organized hockey. If your child is not ready for a full season, we suggest further skating lessons to continue developing your skater's ability and confidence on the ice.

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Minnesota Wild to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive at Grand Casino Arena on August 27

Minnesota Wild Announces Launch of Multimedia Television Network

Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Match-Ups for 21st Annual “Hockey Day Minnesota”

Minnesota Wild Announces 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Filip Ruzicka to Entry-Level Contract

Minnesota Wild Promotes Erica McKenzie to Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service

Minnesota Wild Re-signs Forward Caedan Bankier and Defensemen Carson Lambos and David Špaček to One-year, Two-way Contracts

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Roman Schmidt to a One-year, Two-way Contract

Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2026 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

Minnesota Wild Announces 2026-27 Preseason Schedule

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Daemon Hunt to One-Year Contract

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Maxim Shabanov to One-Year Contract

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Blake Coleman and Defenseman Olli Määttä from Calgary

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nick Foligno to One-Year Contract

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Zach Bogosian to One-Year Contract

Minnesota Wild Signs Four Players to Contracts

Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Calvin Pickard to a One-Year Contract

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bobby Brink