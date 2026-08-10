After the completion of the Little Wild Program, where do we go from here?
After the completion of the Little Wild Program, where do we go from here?
We hope your child thoroughly enjoyed their experience with Little Wild. All Little Wild participants will receive a USA Hockey membership number directly from USA Hockey. With this number participants can now register for their local association for organized hockey. If your child is not ready for a full season, we suggest further skating lessons to continue developing your skater's ability and confidence on the ice.