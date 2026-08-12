Can a Minnesota Wild player attend my event?
Can a Minnesota Wild player attend my event?
The Minnesota Wild schedules a very limited number of player appearances each year and priority is given to our community and corporate partners. Our players have very busy schedules during the season and most of them are gone during the off-season. Many of the Minnesota Wild players have charities and organizations that they are passionate about and work with on their own. It is up to them which events they choose to attend.