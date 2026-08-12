Period 3 Grant Winner: Saint Paul Hockey Booster Club

About

The St Paul Hockey Boosters are a volunteer community organization created to support public high school hockey in St. Paul, Minnesota. We are made up of parents, students, and local community members who are dedicated to the growth and continuity of the St Paul Hockey program.

How are you using Period 3 Grant?

This project aims to create a permanent home for St. Paul Public Schools’ district-wide boys high school hockey program by adding a JV locker and storage space at Charles M. Schulz Arena.

Currently, JV players must use shared locker rooms and transport their equipment daily. The addition would provide a dedicated space for changing and storing gear throughout the season.

The initiative is driven by two key factors:

Safety: Many JV players are underclassmen who cannot drive, and transportation options are limited without a bus system.

Many JV players are underclassmen who cannot drive, and transportation options are limited without a bus system. Access: Not all families can reliably transport players to and from the arena each day. On-site equipment storage would reduce this barrier and allow more students across the district to participate.

Overall, the project supports a more inclusive, accessible, and sustainable hockey program for SPPS students.

How will you use the funds if you win the Overtime Grant?

Funds will be used to continue advancing this effort while also supporting the ongoing maintenance and sustainability of Charles M. Schulz Arena—the shared home where all SPPS high school teams now practice and compete. Together, these investments will strengthen a more inclusive, accessible, and enduring hockey program for years to come.