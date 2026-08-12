Period 1 Grant Winner: Richfield Little Spartans

Period 1 Grant Winner: Richfield Little Spartans

About

We are leading a grass roots effort to bring hockey back to Richfield! The Little Spartans Program is a low-cost, community-centered youth hockey initiative designed to introduce children in Richfield to the sport of hockey. Our mission is to remove financial and accessibility barriers so that all kids, regardless of background, can experience the joy, discipline, and teamwork that hockey provides.

How are you using your Period 1 grant?

The program provides free hockey equipment to families, but securing quality gear has been a challenge. Previously, equipment was often low-quality—expired helmets or sticks found at rinks. Ice time is costly, and without support, providing full equipment was difficult.

Thanks to funding, the program was able to support 105 kids this year, more than ever before. The grant also allowed the purchase of hockey bags, replacing the previous use of garbage or paper bags for carrying equipment. Now, every child receives a bag along with their gear, making participation easier and more organized.

How will you use the funds if you win the Overtime Grant? 

The program would use funding to directly expand access by purchasing additional ice time, potentially adding a third hour. This would allow more than the current cap of 105 participants, as about 50–55 kids per sheet is optimal for meaningful practice.

Funding would also be used to replace outdated or missing equipment, such as expired helmets, worn gloves, and missing elbow pads, ensuring all participants have safe, functional gear. Additionally, funds would support scholarships for families who need financial assistance, allowing the program to remain low-cost and inclusive. Overall, the resources would help the program grow, improve safety, and increase participation for students across the district.

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