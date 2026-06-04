Kirill Kaprizov: Rewriting Wild History, One Goal at a Time

When Kirill Kaprizov stepped onto the ice for the time as an NHL player on January 14, 2021, in Los Angeles, he recorded three points (1-2=3) and the game-winning goal in overtime. Quite the NHL debut. Beginners luck? Or was the Minnesota Wild getting a glimpse into the future of a budding superstar it had been searching for since the departure of Mikko Koivu? 396 games and 229 goals later, Kaprizov has proven it was the latter. He went on to win the Calder Memorial Trophy, leading all NHL rookies with 51 points (27-24=51) and 27 goals. Now, six seasons later, Kaprizov will enter the 2026-27 NHL season as the highest paid player in NHL history—not bad for a fifth-round pick from Novokuznetsk, Russia.
As Minnesota’s all-time leading goal scorer, scoring goals is nothing new to Kaprizov. In his final two KHL seasons with CSKA Moskva, Kaprizov led the league in goals, scoring 30 in 2018-19 and followed that with 33 in 2019-20. In the 2018 Olympic Games, Kaprizov ranked T-1st among all skaters with five goals, including the golden goal he scored against Germany in overtime. He was a bona fide goal scorer overseas, and he has now cemented himself as one of the best goal scorers in the world. Since he entered the NHL in the 2020-21 season, Kaprizov ranks fourth among all NHL skaters with 81 power play goals and is T-5th with 230 goals. He finished T-3rd in the NHL last season with 19 power play goals and was T-4th with 45 goals.