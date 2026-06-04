Kirill Kaprizov: Rewriting Wild History, One Goal at a Time

Kaprizov has transcended into the superstar the State of Hockey has not only wanted but deserved. The hockey tradition runs deep here in Minnesota, and he is cementing his legacy every time he puts a Wild sweater on. Reaching the 40-goal threshold has only been done by three other players in franchise history (Matt Boldy, Marian Gaborik and Eric Staal), Kaprizov has reached that mark four times. He owns the three highest single-season point totals in franchise history, including a career-high 108 points (47-61=108) during the 2021-22 season. He is in fact the only player in Wild history to eclipse the century mark in a single season. No one in team history has scored more goals or power play goals than Kaprizov, and only Mikko Koivu has more points (205-504=709) than Kaprizov’s 475 points (230-245=475). He has led Minnesota in scoring every year he’s been here, except the 2024-25 season in which he only played 41 games—he finished third with 56 points (25-31=56).

There is still one thing Kaprizov is chasing, however. While he has filled up scoresheets throughout his hockey career, he has also won at every level outside of the NHL. He’s won an Olympic Gold Medal, a KHL Gagarin Cup and a Silver and Bronze Medal at the IIHF World Junior Tournament. The one thing he’s missing is the ultimate prize, a Stanley Cup. He wants that more than anything, not just for himself, but his teammates and this fanbase. After four First Round exits in his first four trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Kaprizov finally helped lead Minnesota to a First-Round victory over the Dallas Stars this postseason, its first time advancing to the Second Round since 2015. He tied for the team lead with nine points (2-7=9) in the Dallas series and ranked T-1st on the team in playoff scoring with 15 points (4-11=15). With the addition of Quinn Hughes and the emergence of Matt Boldy and Brock Faber, this feels like a Wild team that is on the cusp of winning it all. Minnesota goes as Kaprizov goes. He isn’t just re-writing Wild history; he’s authoring what could become the greatest chapter this franchise has ever seen.