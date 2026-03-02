Wild on 7th - Episode 134: Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello

There are moments in the history of sports that are so big that you remember exactly where you were, the people you were with, the smells, the sounds, the purity of the moment. Hopefully today is NOT that day for you, because this is just a podcast. However, we really appreciate your enthusiasm and support, and it's still a historic day for Wild on 7th and all of our listeners. Today, one of hockey's most famous duos, Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, join Wild on 7th for the first time TOGETHER. Kirill and Zuccy join Ryan Carter and John King for an amazing show that goes well beyond hockey. Stories of youth sports, equipment mods, vacations, and international travel, are just scratching the surface. The guys spend nearly an hour in-studio, and the interactions between the two could nearly carry the whole show itself. They've been bugging us for years to come on the show, and we were finally able to clear our calendars so we could share the airwaves together. Grab yourself a PB&J, or a bowl of borscht, and enjoy the show.

