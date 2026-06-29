Stu Bickel Named Iowa Wild Head Coach

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin and Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the hiring of Stu Bickel as the Head Coach of the Iowa Wild, the team’s primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

“We’re very excited to name Stu as our head coach,” said Hendricks. “His ties to both Iowa and Minnesota make him an outstanding fit for our organization. He brings valuable experience from his playing career and has been part of successful teams as an assistant coach. We believe he’s ready for this opportunity and will establish a strong, winning culture in our locker room.”

Bickel, 39 (10/2/86), joins the Wild organization after five seasons as an assistant coach in the AHL, including four with the Coachella Valley Firebirds (2022-26) and one with the Springfield Thunderbirds (2021-22). During his five seasons as an AHL assistant coach, the Chanhassen, Minn., native helped guide his team to the Calder Cup Playoffs each year, including three straight appearances in the Calder Cup Finals (2022-24). Bickel began his coaching career as an assistant coach with his alma mater, the University of Minnesota, for two seasons (2018-20), before spending one season (2020-21) as head coach and assistant general manager of the Minnesota Magicians of the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

He played 10 seasons (2008-18) of professional hockey, skating as both a defenseman and winger. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Anaheim, Bickel played in 76 NHL games with the New York Rangers (2011-13) and Minnesota Wild (2014-15), tallying 10 assists and 203 penalty minutes (PIM). He started his professional playing career with the Iowa Chops in the AHL in 2008-09 and also played for the Iowa Wild in 2014-15.

Bickel collected 54 points (12-42=54) and 919 PIM in 310 career AHL games with Iowa (2008-09) San Antonio (2009-10), Syracuse (2010-11), Connecticut (2010-13), Hartford (2013-14), Iowa (2014-15) and San Diego (2015-18). He also appeared in 25 ECHL games with Bakersfield (2009-10) and Elmira (2010-11). Bickel won the 2007 Clark Cup with Sioux Falls in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and played one season of collegiate hockey at the University of Minnesota (2007-08) before turning pro.