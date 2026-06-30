Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

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By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn  – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made qualifying offers to forward Caeden Bankier and defensemen Daemon HuntCarson LambosRoman Schmidt and David Spacek.

The Wild did not make qualifying offers to forwards Bobby Brink,  Cameron ButlerBradley Marek and Oskar Olausson and goaltender Samuel Hlavaj.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information. Pricing and on-sale dates for Minnesota Wild 2026-27 preseason and regular-season single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

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