Preview: Wild vs. Canucks

The Wild host the Flames tonight at Xcel Energy Center

121623_78sGameMatchup_1920x1080
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Before heading to Pittsburgh and Boston early next week for back-to-back games, the Minnesota Wild will first don the 78's jersey and face the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 11-12-4, 26 points, 7th in Central Division

Canucks Record: 20-9-1, 41 points, 2nd in Pacific Division

2023-24 Series Record: 0-1-0

Wild vs. Canucks All-Time Record:  48-38-15 (27-18-6 at Xcel Energy Center)

Record when wearing third jersey: 2-1-1

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
VAN
MIN
Power Play
26.7%
17.2%
Penalty Kill
76.6%
71.6%
Faceoff
50.3%
45.1%
Goals For / Games Played
3.83
3.04
Goals Against / Games Played
2.47
3.26
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
6-4-0

Last Time Out

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Calgary Flames in a shootout, 3-2, on Thursday night (12/14) at Xcel Energy Center. Forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi scored in regulation and Boldy scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout. G Filip Gustavsson saved 35/37 SOG and posted a .946 SV%. 

The Vancouver Canucks shutout the Florida Panthers, 4-0, on Thursday night (12/14) at Rogers Arena. Forwards Andrei Kuzmenko, Dakota Joshua (2), and Brock Boeser scored in the win. G Thatcher Demko stopped all 36 shots faced in his third shutout of the season.

What Happened Last Time?

The Wild was shutout by the Canucks, 2-0, at Rogers Arena on 12/7 in the 2023-24 series opener. Forwards Nils Hoglander and Teddy Blueger scored in the win. Gustavsson made 15/17 saves for Minnesota. G Casey DeSmith made 26-of-26 saves for Vancouver.

Players to Watch

  • Rossi is second in goals and points by a rookie in the NHL (10-7=17)
  • Boldy is tied for first in the NHL with seven goals scored since November 28th
  • Eriksson Ek leads Minnesota with 14 goals and six PPGs this season
  • F Pat Maroon sits at 299 career points
  • Boeser leads the Canucks and is second in the league with 22 goals this season
  • F J.T. Miller leads the Canucks in scoring (15-28=43)
  • Captain D Quinn Hughes leads Vancouver with 30 assists in 30 games played

Recent Transactions

The Wild recalled D Daemon Hunt, F Vinni Lettieri and D Dakota Mermis from Iowa and placed D Jonas Brodin on Long-Term Injured Reserve on Wednesday (12/13).

Injury Report

Captain D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is day-to-day and D Jonas Brodin has been placed on LTIR.

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Fast Facts

  •  The Wild won eight consecutive meetings against Vancouver, outscoring the Canucks 28-16, before the 2-0 loss on 12/7/23
  • Minnesota is 16-8-1 in its last 25 games against the Canucks, beginning in the 2014-15 season
  • The Wild is 7-4-1 in the last 12 games played in Saint Paul since 2014-15
  • Minnesota’s 111 points vs. the Canucks are its third-most against a team (Edmonton, 132; Colorado, 130)

Connections

  • Wild Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson skated in 27 games with the Canucks (1998-99)
  • Wild Assistant Coach Jason King was selected by Vancouver in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft and recorded 23 points (12-11=23) in 55 games in parts of two seasons with the Canucks (2002-04)
    • King also served as an Assistant Coach for Vancouver for three seasons (2020-23) and five seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Canucks AHL affiliate in Utica (2016-20)
  • Canucks Assistant Coach Mike Yeo served as Wild Head Coach for parts of five seasons (2011-16)
  • Boeser is from Burnsville
  • D Ian Cole recorded eight points (1-7=8) in 52 games with Minnesota in 2020-21
  • D Carson Soucy was selected No. 137 overall by the Wild in the 2013 NHL Draft and recorded 31 points (8-23=31) in 108 games played with Minnesota in parts of three season (2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21)

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

12.16 MIN vs. VAN Game Notes
- 1.49 MB
Download 12.16 MIN vs. VAN Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala 201523

Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala Reaches Record Fundraising Totals
Calgary Flames Minnesota Wild game recap December 14

Game Recap: Wild 3, Flames 2
Injury Report Jared Spurgeon 121423

Injury Report: Jared Spurgeon
Game Preview Wild vs Flames 121423

Preview: Wild vs. Flames
Prospect Report 121323

Prospect Report: Dec. 13, 2023
Wild Recalls Lettieri Hunt and Mermis 121323

Minnesota Wild Recalls Vinni Lettieri, Daemon Hunt and Dakota Mermis from Iowa
Wild Canadian Rematch 121223

Wild Rematches Against Canadian Teams at Home
Game Recap Wild at Kraken 121023

Game Recap: Wild 3, Kraken 0
Game Preview Wild at Kraken 121023

Game Preview: Wild at Kraken
Injury Report Jonas Brodin 121023

Injury Report: Jonas Brodin
Game Recap Wild at Oilers 120823

Game Recap: Oilers 4, Wild 3
Game Preview Wild at Oilers 120823

Preview: Wild at Oilers
Game Recap Wild at Canucks 120723

Game Recap: Canucks 2, Wild 0
Game Preview Wild at Canucks 120723

Preview: Wild at Canucks
Prospect Report 120623

Prospect Report: Dec. 6, 2023
Game Recap Wild at Flames 120523

Game Recap: Wild 5, Flames 2
Game Preview Wild at Flames 120523

Preview: Wild at Flames
Wild Pacific Trip Preview 120423

Wild Prepares for Pacific Division Road Trip