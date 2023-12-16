ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Before heading to Pittsburgh and Boston early next week for back-to-back games, the Minnesota Wild will first don the 78's jersey and face the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center.
Preview: Wild vs. Canucks
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Tickets: Wild vs. Canucks
Wild Record: 11-12-4, 26 points, 7th in Central Division
Canucks Record: 20-9-1, 41 points, 2nd in Pacific Division
2023-24 Series Record: 0-1-0
Wild vs. Canucks All-Time Record: 48-38-15 (27-18-6 at Xcel Energy Center)
Record when wearing third jersey: 2-1-1
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
VAN
MIN
Power Play
26.7%
17.2%
Penalty Kill
76.6%
71.6%
Faceoff
50.3%
45.1%
Goals For / Games Played
3.83
3.04
Goals Against / Games Played
2.47
3.26
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
6-4-0
Last Time Out
The Minnesota Wild defeated the Calgary Flames in a shootout, 3-2, on Thursday night (12/14) at Xcel Energy Center. Forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi scored in regulation and Boldy scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout. G Filip Gustavsson saved 35/37 SOG and posted a .946 SV%.
The Vancouver Canucks shutout the Florida Panthers, 4-0, on Thursday night (12/14) at Rogers Arena. Forwards Andrei Kuzmenko, Dakota Joshua (2), and Brock Boeser scored in the win. G Thatcher Demko stopped all 36 shots faced in his third shutout of the season.
What Happened Last Time?
The Wild was shutout by the Canucks, 2-0, at Rogers Arena on 12/7 in the 2023-24 series opener. Forwards Nils Hoglander and Teddy Blueger scored in the win. Gustavsson made 15/17 saves for Minnesota. G Casey DeSmith made 26-of-26 saves for Vancouver.
Players to Watch
- Rossi is second in goals and points by a rookie in the NHL (10-7=17)
- Boldy is tied for first in the NHL with seven goals scored since November 28th
- Eriksson Ek leads Minnesota with 14 goals and six PPGs this season
- F Pat Maroon sits at 299 career points
- Boeser leads the Canucks and is second in the league with 22 goals this season
- F J.T. Miller leads the Canucks in scoring (15-28=43)
- Captain D Quinn Hughes leads Vancouver with 30 assists in 30 games played
Recent Transactions
The Wild recalled D Daemon Hunt, F Vinni Lettieri and D Dakota Mermis from Iowa and placed D Jonas Brodin on Long-Term Injured Reserve on Wednesday (12/13).
Injury Report
Captain D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is day-to-day and D Jonas Brodin has been placed on LTIR.
To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Fast Facts
- The Wild won eight consecutive meetings against Vancouver, outscoring the Canucks 28-16, before the 2-0 loss on 12/7/23
- Minnesota is 16-8-1 in its last 25 games against the Canucks, beginning in the 2014-15 season
- The Wild is 7-4-1 in the last 12 games played in Saint Paul since 2014-15
- Minnesota’s 111 points vs. the Canucks are its third-most against a team (Edmonton, 132; Colorado, 130)
Connections
- Wild Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson skated in 27 games with the Canucks (1998-99)
- Wild Assistant Coach Jason King was selected by Vancouver in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft and recorded 23 points (12-11=23) in 55 games in parts of two seasons with the Canucks (2002-04)
- King also served as an Assistant Coach for Vancouver for three seasons (2020-23) and five seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Canucks AHL affiliate in Utica (2016-20)
- Canucks Assistant Coach Mike Yeo served as Wild Head Coach for parts of five seasons (2011-16)
- Boeser is from Burnsville
- D Ian Cole recorded eight points (1-7=8) in 52 games with Minnesota in 2020-21
- D Carson Soucy was selected No. 137 overall by the Wild in the 2013 NHL Draft and recorded 31 points (8-23=31) in 108 games played with Minnesota in parts of three season (2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21)
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.