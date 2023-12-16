Preview: Wild vs. Canucks

Last Time Out

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Calgary Flames in a shootout, 3-2, on Thursday night (12/14) at Xcel Energy Center. Forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi scored in regulation and Boldy scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout. G Filip Gustavsson saved 35/37 SOG and posted a .946 SV%.

The Vancouver Canucks shutout the Florida Panthers, 4-0, on Thursday night (12/14) at Rogers Arena. Forwards Andrei Kuzmenko, Dakota Joshua (2), and Brock Boeser scored in the win. G Thatcher Demko stopped all 36 shots faced in his third shutout of the season.