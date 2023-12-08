Game Recap: Canucks 2, Wild 0

First Period

A quiet first few minutes gave way to the first penalty of the night. At 7:15 former Wild D Ian Cole hooked F Matt Boldy. The following power play was unsuccessful.

The Canucks did not manage a shot on net until F Ilya Mikheyev placed one in the pads of G Filip Gustavsson at 14:16.

F Nils Hoglander gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 18:05 by beating Gustavsson glove-side. He was assisted by D Tyler Myers and Burnsville native F Brock Boeser.

Minnesota outshot Vancouver 12-4 at the conclusion of the first period. Hits were even at nine apiece.