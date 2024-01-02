SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild welcomes the Calgary Flames to Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night to ring in the new year.
Preview: Wild vs. Flames
The Wild opens 2024 against the Flames at home
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Wild Record: 16-14-4, 36 points, 7th in Central Division
Flames Record: 15-16-5, 35 points, 6th in Pacific Division
2023-24 Series Record: 2-0-0
Wild vs. Flames All-Time Record: 44-43-16 (25-16-10 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
CGY
MIN
Power Play
12.1%
18.6%
Penalty Kill
84.2%
72.6%
Faceoff
50.6%
45.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.97
3.06
Goals Against / Games Played
3.22
3.17
Last 10 Games
4-4-2
7-3-0
Last Time Out
The Wild fell to the Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, at Xcel Energy Center on New Year's Eve. Forwards Marcus Foligno and Frederick Gaudreau (1-1=2) scored goals for the Wild. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 26-of-29 saves (.897 SV%) in his 1,000th NHL game.
The Flames defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, on NYE. Forwards Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman (1-1=2) and Nazem Kadri and D Dennis Gilbert (1-1=2) recorded goals for Calgary. G Jacob Markstrom made 28-of-31 saves for a .903 SV% in the win for the Flames.
What Happened Last Time?
The Wild topped the Flames with a shootout victory, 3-2, at Xcel Energy Center (12/14). F Marco Rossi netted a goal and F Matt Boldy scored in regulation and secured the win in the shootout. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 35-of-37 saves (.946 SV%) for the Wild.
Forwards Yegor Sharangovich and Coleman scored in regulation for the Flames. G Dan Vladar made 30-of-32 saves (.938 SV%) in net for Calgary.
Through two games against each other this season, Boldy leads the Wild with four points (3-1=4) and forwards Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2), Rossi (1-1=2) and Marcus Johansson (02=2) have tallied two points each. Gustavsson is 2-0-0 with a 1.92 GAA and a .940 SV% in two starts but is currently on Injured Reserve.
F Connor Zary (1-1=1), Sharangovich (1-1=2) and D MacKenzie Weeger (0-2=2) lead Calgary with two points each against the Wild. Vladar is 0-1-1 with a 3.47 GAA and a .896 SV% in two starts. G Dustin Wolf entered in the second period of the first contest (12/5) and stopped 11-of-13 shots faced for Calgary.
Players to Watch
- Fleury is currently at 550 career wins and needs two wins to pass Patrick Roy (551 career wins) for second-most in NHL history
- Foligno has scored three goals (3-0=3) in his last four games
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 34 points (13-21=34) this season and recorded a six-game point streak (5-5=10) before missing game vs. WPG (12/31) with injury
- Rossi, among NHL rookies, is second in plus-minus rating (plus-10), T-2nd in goals (11), third in points (11-11=22) and is fourth in shots on goal (71)
- D Jared Spurgeon is currently with 110 career goals, tied with Nino Niederreiter for eighth-most in franchise history and needs one goal to tie Eric Staal for seventh-most in franchise history
Recent Transactions
Recalled G Zane McIntyre (emergency conditions) and F Nic Petan from Iowa (12/31).
Injury Report
Kaprizov (upper body) did not play against Winnipeg on Sunday (12/31), F Mats Zuccarello (upper body) and Gustavsson are on Injured Reserve and D Jonas Brodin has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 13-9-4 in its last 26 games against Calgary, beginning in the 2015-16 season
- The Wild owns points in 18 of its last 26 games in Saint Paul (14-8-4 since 2009-10 season)
Game Notes
