Preview: Wild vs. Flames

What Happened Last Time?

The Wild topped the Flames with a shootout victory, 3-2, at Xcel Energy Center (12/14). F Marco Rossi netted a goal and F Matt Boldy scored in regulation and secured the win in the shootout. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 35-of-37 saves (.946 SV%) for the Wild.

Forwards Yegor Sharangovich and Coleman scored in regulation for the Flames. G Dan Vladar made 30-of-32 saves (.938 SV%) in net for Calgary.

Through two games against each other this season, Boldy leads the Wild with four points (3-1=4) and forwards Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2), Rossi (1-1=2) and Marcus Johansson (02=2) have tallied two points each. Gustavsson is 2-0-0 with a 1.92 GAA and a .940 SV% in two starts but is currently on Injured Reserve.

F Connor Zary (1-1=1), Sharangovich (1-1=2) and D MacKenzie Weeger (0-2=2) lead Calgary with two points each against the Wild. Vladar is 0-1-1 with a 3.47 GAA and a .896 SV% in two starts. G Dustin Wolf entered in the second period of the first contest (12/5) and stopped 11-of-13 shots faced for Calgary.