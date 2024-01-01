Coleman, Gilbert help lift Flames past Flyers

Each has 2 points, Mangiapane gets 3 assists

Recap: Flyers @ Flames 12.31.23

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Dennis Gilbert and Blake Coleman each had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames held on for a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

Andrew Mangiapane had three assists, and Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund scored for the Flames (15-16-5), who had lost two in a row. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

Rasmus Ristolainen and Bobby Brink scored, and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves for the Flyers (19-12-5), who have lost four of five and had a nine-game road point streak (6-0-3) end.

Ristolainen gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 9:44 of the first period when he scored off a cross-ice pass just above the edge of the crease from Ryan Poehling.

Backlund tied it 1-1 at 18:21 of the second period after his one-timer from the slot deflected in off Ersson's glove.

Gilbert put Calgary ahead 2-1 at 7:29 of the third period, taking a cross-ice pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and scoring short-side. The assist was Huberdeau's first point in 13 games dating back to Nov. 30.

Kadri extended it to 3-1 at 14:29 with a shot short-side off the rush during a 4-on-4.

Brink cut it to 3-2 at 16:36 on a rebound attempt with Ersson on the bench for the extra attacker.

Coleman, in his 500th NHL game, pushed it to 4-2 at 17:42 after scoring into an empty net on a pass from Mangiapane.

Egor Zamula made it 4-3 at 18:38, scoring on a slap shot from the point.

