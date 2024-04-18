Preview: Wild vs. Kraken

Last Time Out

The Wild triumphed over the Los Angeles Kings, 3-1, on Monday night (4/15) at Crypto.com Arena. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) paced Minnesota with two points each. LW Matt Boldy and RW Ryan Hartman also potted goals for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson made 23-of-24 saves in the win for a .958 SV%.

The Kraken fell to the Winnipeg Jets, 4-3, on the road on Tuesday night (4/16). C Yanni Gourde (1-1=2) led Seattle with two points. LW Tye Kartye and LW Tomas Tatar also scored goals in the loss. G Philipp Grubauer stopped 20-of-24 shots faced (.833 SV%).