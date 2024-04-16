Game Recap: Wild 3, Kings 1

Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for the Wild (39-33-9).

“They ran us out of the building last time we were here, 6-0 last time [on March 20],” Gustavsson said. “We came here, we wanted to finish off strong, and we played good in San Jose [in a 6-2 win at the Sharks on Saturday]. We wanted to come here and win this game, and personally, like I said, finish off on a good note.”

Blake Lizotte scored and Cam Talbot made 25 saves for the Kings (43-27-11), who were unable to extend their lead over the idle Vegas Golden Knights for third in the Pacific Division. Los Angles is one point ahead of Vegas, which has a game in hand. Both teams have already clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I don’t think it matters who we play,” Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson said. “Obviously, anyone that’s making the postseason is a really good team. Whoever it is, we need to be ready to play, probably (with) a little more intensity than we had today if we want to have some success.”

Matt Boldy put the Wild ahead 1-0 at 14:14 of the first period on the power play. He built up speed entering the offensive zone off the pass of Marco Rossi, got behind defenseman Matt Roy and beat Talbot five-hole with a wrist shot.

“We played well from the start to the end,” Boldy said. “Pretty complete game.”