Connor scores twice, Jets edge Kraken to clinch 2nd in Central

Will have home-ice advantage in 1st round of playoffs against Avalanche

Recap: Kraken @ Jets 4.16.24

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor scored two goals, and the Winnipeg Jets clinched second place in the Central Division with a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Winnipeg will have home-ice advantage against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for the Jets (51-24-6), who have won seven straight. Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk and Mark Scheifele each had two assists.

Yanni Gourde had a goal and an assist, and Tomas Tatar and Tye Kartye scored for the Kraken (33-35-13), who have lost four straight. Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves.

Each team has one regular-season game remaining.

Toffoli put Winnipeg ahead 4-3 on the power play at 11:40 of the third period. He took a pass from Ehlers in the slot and scored with a backhand around Grubauer’s right skate.

Connor gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 10:33 of the first period. Scheifele fed him from behind the net with a backhand pass for a quick shot from the side of the crease.

Tatar tied it 1-1 at 18:38 with a shot from the right face-off circle on the rush.

Connor put Winnipeg back in front 2-1 with six seconds left, scoring from the bottom of the right circle.

Ehlers extended it to 3-1 at 2:30 of the second period. After his initial shot hit Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz in the shoulder and flipped over Grubauer’s head, Ehlers banged in the loose puck in the crease.

Gourde cut it to 3-2 at 5:11 with a deflection of Ryker Evans’ point shot.

Kartye tied it 3-3 at 18:13. Gourde stole the puck from Pionk, then froze Hellebuyck with a fake before sliding it over to Kartye for a one-timer on the 2-on-0.

Winnipeg forward Morgan Barron left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury.

