Preview: Wild vs. Sabres

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Arizona Coyotes, 3-1, at Mullett Arena on Wednesday (2/14). Forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and Matt Boldy (1-1=2) each tallied two points on the night. D Jonas Brodin scored the game-winning goal. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 25-of-26 saves for a .962 SV% in the win.

The Sabres were shutout by the Florida Panthers, 4-0, at KeyBank Center on Thursday (2/15). G Eric Comrie made 26-of-29 saves (.897 SV%).