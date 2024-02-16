Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Black History Month on February 17 vs. Buffalo Sabres

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced it will celebrate Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 17, when the team hosts the Buffalo Sabres at 4 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. The organization will celebrate Black History Month throughout the game, including many of the in-game elements:
- Anthony Walsh, who authored the book Hockey is for Everybody and serves on the board for Mosaic Hockey Collective, will make the Let’s Play Hockey! announcement.
- John Baker, founder of Be The Change, a community initiative that works to connect underserved children, teens and families with quality resources, curated experiences and equitable access to community support systems, will be honored as a Community Hero.
- Specialist Zelie Williams, who currently serves with the 34th Military Police Company of the Minnesota National Guard, will serve as the Guardian of the Game.
- NUNNABOVE, an alternative pop four-member band from the Twin Cities, will be featured as part of the Wild’s Rink Rock series. NUNNABOVE will play an in-arena set during the first intermission and host a meet-and-greet with fans after the performance.
- Youth skaters from Mosaic Hockey Collective will participate in a shootout during the second intermission. Mosaic Hockey Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization focuses on building an inclusive hockey community that empowers players of color with skills, resources, and positive experiences to grow and give back to the game.
- Black History Celebration Mystery Pucks will be sold in-game only at Section 104 beginning when gates open and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Black History Celebration themed puck autographed by a randomized member of the 2023-24 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
- The Minnesota Wild Foundation is proud to host a Black History Celebration Jersey Auction which will go live on February 17th and run through February 26th. The NEW, UNWORN, autographed jerseys will be up for bid on the Minnesota Wild Foundation GiveSmart auction platform February 17th – 26th. For more information visit **wild.com/onlineauctions**. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and Minnesota Hockey’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion programming.
- The following organizations will be featured throughout the Xcel Energy Center concourse: Mosaic Hockey Collective, DinoMights, Minnesota Hockey, BIPOC Play it Forward, Building A Better You, Black School Scholars Matter and Par365.