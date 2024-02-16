Stolarz makes 45 saves, Panthers shut out Sabres

Verhaeghe scores twice, Florida gets 10th straight road win

Recap: Panthers at Sabres 2.15.24

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Anthony Stolarz made 45 saves to help the Florida Panthers win their 10th straight road game, 4-0 against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Gustav Forsling had two assists for the Panthers (35-15-4), who have won four in a row and eight of their past nine. They were coming off a 5-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Eric Comrie made 27 saves for the Sabres (23-26-4), who have lost three of four.

Verhaeghe gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 9:26 of the first period. Aleksander Barkov pressured Buffalo defenseman Ryan Johnson into a turnover in the corner and sent a centering pass to Verhaeghe in front, where he lifted the puck over Comrie.

Lundell made it 2-0 at 17:16 of the second period when he deflected Matthew Tkachuk’s point shot during a delayed penalty.

Verhaeghe scored an empty-net goal at 18:27 of the third period to extend the lead to 3-0, and Ryan Lomberg scored on the power play at 19:48 for the 4-0 final.

