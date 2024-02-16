BUFFALO -- Anthony Stolarz made 45 saves to help the Florida Panthers win their 10th straight road game, 4-0 against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.
Stolarz makes 45 saves, Panthers shut out Sabres
Verhaeghe scores twice, Florida gets 10th straight road win
Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Gustav Forsling had two assists for the Panthers (35-15-4), who have won four in a row and eight of their past nine. They were coming off a 5-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.
Eric Comrie made 27 saves for the Sabres (23-26-4), who have lost three of four.
Verhaeghe gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 9:26 of the first period. Aleksander Barkov pressured Buffalo defenseman Ryan Johnson into a turnover in the corner and sent a centering pass to Verhaeghe in front, where he lifted the puck over Comrie.
Lundell made it 2-0 at 17:16 of the second period when he deflected Matthew Tkachuk’s point shot during a delayed penalty.
Verhaeghe scored an empty-net goal at 18:27 of the third period to extend the lead to 3-0, and Ryan Lomberg scored on the power play at 19:48 for the 4-0 final.