Preview: Wild at Avalanche

This Season on Wild vs. Avs

The Wild is 0-2-1 against the Avalanche this season.

Colorado won the series-opening game, 3-2, at Xcel Energy Center (11/24), the second game, 2-1, in overtime at Ball Arena (3/8) and the third contest, 5-2, in St. Paul (4/4).

Kaprizov leads Minnesota with four points (1-3=4) against the Avs this season. F Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and F Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) each have two points. G Filip Gustavsson has started all three contests for the Wild and is 0-2-1 with a 3.00 GAA and a .910 SV%.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with six points (1-5=6) against Minnesota this season while Drouin is second with three points (2-1=3). Georgiev started the first two games and is 2-0-0 with a 1.47 GAA and a .941 SV%. G Justus Annunen started the third contest and saved 44-of-46 shots faced for Colorado.