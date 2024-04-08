Johnston, Stars defeat Avalanche, pad lead in Central Division

Both goals came with Walker serving a double minor for high-sticking.

“I think both teams have had this game circled for a little bit. We're at that time of the year where you're just kind of watching the standings and knew the importance of tonight's game,” Seguin said. “If you asked us in training camp if we were in this position, I think we'd be ecstatic. So, we're trying to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Mason Marchment extended the lead to 5-2 with the Stars' third straight power-play goal at 17:10. He tapped in his own rebound after his initial redirection hit off the post.

Duhaime made it 5-3 at 19:15, winning a battle with Nils Lundkvist in front and burying the rebound of MacKinnon's shot with his backhand.

Jonathan Drouin cut it to 5-4 at 10:15 of the third period with a deflection of Devon Toews’ point shot.

“There's a lot of our game that I liked. I liked that we didn't go away. I liked that we kept fighting after giving up the three power-play goals,” Bednar said. “I think you're going to look at it 5-on-5, we did a lot a lot of really good things. Just the bottom line is we had to go earn everything we got, and there's too much there that I didn't feel like they had to earn, that we gave them.”

Johnston pushed it to 6-4 at 15:12 when he poked in a loose puck at the right side of the net, and Seguin scored into an empty net at 19:51 for the 7-4 final.

“We have to take it one game at a time right now. You know, [we] have to play smart, have to have good habits and good things will happen,” Georgiev said. “I feel maybe the other teams are getting a little bit [of] good luck as well, but [we] can play better, for sure. Everybody, and mostly me.”

NOTES: Benn has scored at least once in nine of his past 10 games (10 goals). ... Hintz's goal was his 30th, the third straight season he's reached the mark. ... Oettinger extended his winning streak to seven games. He’s the only goaltender in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history to record multiple seven-game winning streaks in a single season (also from Jan. 23-Feb. 15). ... MacKinnon has 83 points (31 goals, 52 assists) in 38 home games, which is tied with Jaromir Jagr (1995-96) for the second-most at home in a season in the last 30 years (Mario Lemieux had 104 points in 1995-96).