Game Recap: Wild at Blackhawks

Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves for the Blackhawks (23-49-5), who have been shut out 13 times this season. They were coming off a 3-2 victory against Dallas on Saturday.

"Yeah, for whatever reason, I guess a little bit of fatigue," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "But [the Wild] played and traveled, too (4-2 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday), and they just had a little bit more in their tank than we did tonight. We just couldn't really muster too much together on offense, and then we couldn't kill anything defensively. So just way too much time in the D-zone. Their good players, when they had the puck, were really good."

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:06 of the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from Matt Boldy and scored from the right face-off dot for his 40th goal of the season. It is the third straight season Kaprizov has scored at least 40 goals.

"His fitness level is really impressive, but to me, [it's] more his ability to recover," Wild coach John Hynes said. "He can come on (the bench) after a shift, and I can look down 20-25 seconds later, and he's not breathing heavy at all. And he's ready to go. That's nice to have, when you have a player like him who has the engine he has to be able to play big minutes. And we all see the way that he competes. It's not like he's out there floating around. He's in the game."