Preview: Wild vs. Sharks

This Season on Wild vs. Sharks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in San Jose (11/7) and the second meeting, 3-1, at SAP Center at San Jose (1/11).

LW Matt Boldy (3-1=4) and RW Mats Zuccarello (2-2=4) lead Minnesota with four points each. LW Kirill Kaprizov notched three points (0-3=3) in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .952 SV% in starting both games.

C Macklin Celebrini leads San Jose with three points (2-1=3). D Henry Thrun owns two assists (0-2=2). G Vitek Vanecek stopped 26-of-30 shots faced for San Jose in the first meeting. G Yaroslav Askarov saved 19 of 22 shots faced for the Sharks in the second game.