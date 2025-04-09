SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota hits the ice at home today, inviting the Sharks to do battle and hopefully, secure the series sweep against San Jose. The Wild is coming hot off of an electric 3-2 win in overtime against the Dallas Stars on Sunday.
Preview: Wild vs. Sharks
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Wednesday, April 9th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Additional Promotions:
- Prince Night Ticket Pack, featuring a Prince/Wild co-branded jersey
- Wild About Paws Ticket Pack, featuring a Wild branded dog bag dispenser that doubles as a flashlight
- Watch: Fan Duel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Sharks
Wild Record: 42-29-7, 91 points, 5th in Central Division
Sharks Record: 20-47-10, 50 points, 8th in Pacific Division
2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 42-36-9 (22-15-5 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
SJS
MIN
Power Play
18.9%
20.4%
Penalty Kill
74.4%
72.7%
Faceoff
47.8%
46.6%
Goals For / Games Played
2.55
2.68
Goals Against / Games Played
3.74
2.83
This Season on Wild vs. Sharks
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in San Jose (11/7) and the second meeting, 3-1, at SAP Center at San Jose (1/11).
LW Matt Boldy (3-1=4) and RW Mats Zuccarello (2-2=4) lead Minnesota with four points each. LW Kirill Kaprizov notched three points (0-3=3) in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .952 SV% in starting both games.
C Macklin Celebrini leads San Jose with three points (2-1=3). D Henry Thrun owns two assists (0-2=2). G Vitek Vanecek stopped 26-of-30 shots faced for San Jose in the first meeting. G Yaroslav Askarov saved 19 of 22 shots faced for the Sharks in the second game.
Last Time Out
The Minnesota Wild triumphed 3-2 over Dallas in overtime on Sunday. Boldy and LW Marcus Foligno both scored in regulation for Minnesota, with C Marco Rossi netting the game-winning goal in overtime.
Wild Leaders Against Sharks
- Zuccarello leads the Wild with 30 points (11-19=30) in 31 career contests against the Sharks
- Kaprizov owns 21 points (10-11=21) in 17 games)
- D Jared Spurgeon has 18 points (8-10=18) in 42 games
- Boldy (7-8=15 in nine games), C Ryan Hartman (2-13=15 in 27 games) and C Gustav Nyquist (7-8=15 in 22 games) each own 15 points against San Jose
Sharks Leaders Against Wild
- C Logan Couture leads San Jose with 30 points (14-16=30) in 45 career games against Minnesota
- RW Tyler Toffoli has 20 points (10-10=20) in 32 games
- D Marc-Edouard Vlasic has 14 points (1-13=14) in 60 games
- C Alex Wennberg has 10 points (5-5=10) in 20 games
Recent Transactions
4/6/25
Recalled D Cameron Crotty from Iowa
3/25/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa
Recalled D Cameron Crotty under emergency conditions from Iowa
3/24/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
3/23/25
Recalled D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from Iowa
3/22/25
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
On the Mend
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (21 games missed)
Jake Middleton: upper-body injury (one game missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (28 games missed)
Connections
- Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 16 games with San Jose during the 2006-07 season
- Wild D Jake Middleton recorded 12 points (3-9=12) and 82 PIM in 59 games for San Jose in parts of four seasons (2018-22)
- Sharks D Jimmy Schuldt is from Minnetonka and played three seasons at Minnetonka High School (2010-13) and four seasons at St. Cloud State (2015-19)
- Sharks Amateur Scout Thomas Vanek recorded 93 points (39-54=93) in 154 games across two seasons (2014-16) with the Wild
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has won six consecutive games against San Jose since 3/11/23 and 11 of the last 14 meetings (11-2-1) since 4/16/21
- Minnesota is 6-2-1 in its last nine contests against the Sharks at Xcel Energy Center since 1/22/21
- The Wild has points in six of the last seven games played at SAP Center at San Jose (6-1-0)
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.