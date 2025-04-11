Preview: Wild at Flames

This Season on Wild vs. Flames

Calgary secured a 4-3 shootout victory in the series-opening game at the Saddledome (11/23) and a 5-4 win at Xcel Energy Center (1/25) in the second meeting.

C Marco Rossi leads Minnesota with five points (1-4=5). LW Matt Boldy owns three assists (0-3=3). G Filip Gustavsson started the first game and saved 28-of-31 shots faced for the Wild. G Marc-André Fleury started the second contest and stopped 24-of-29 shots faced.

C Martin Pospisil (2-1=3), C Yegor Sharangovich (1-2=3) and D MacKenzie Weegar (0-3=3) each own three points for Calgary. G Dan Vladar stopped 20-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for Calgary in the first game. G Dustin Wolf saved 21-of-25 shots to earn the victory in the second game.