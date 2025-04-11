CALGARY, AB. -- The Minnesota Wild takes flight today, heading for Calgary with hopes of putting out the Flames. The Wild is white-knuckle gripping its Stanley Cup Playoff spot as a points chase rages on in the wild Western Conference, and could clinch a Playoff spot as early as tonight if the team emerges triumphant against Calgary.
Preview: Wild at Flames
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, April 11th at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta)
- Watch: Fan Duel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Flames
Wild Record: 43-29-7, 93 points, 4th in Central Division
Flames Record: 37-27-14, 88 points, 4th in Pacific Division
2024-25 Series Record: 0-1-1
All-Time Wild Record: 44-45-17 (18-27-7 at Calgary)
Clinching Scenarios
- The Wild can clinch a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win (regulation or extra time) at Calgary (4/11)
- Minnesota’s “magic number” to clinch a playoff berth is three points (points earned by Minnesota plus points not earned by Calgary)
- The Wild can clinch the first Wild Card position in the Western Conference by earning four points in its last three games
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
CGY
MIN
Power Play
20.4%
21.5%
Penalty Kill
75.6%
72.7%
Faceoff
46.1%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.59
2.75
Goals Against / Games Played
2.91
2.89
This Season on Wild vs. Flames
Calgary secured a 4-3 shootout victory in the series-opening game at the Saddledome (11/23) and a 5-4 win at Xcel Energy Center (1/25) in the second meeting.
C Marco Rossi leads Minnesota with five points (1-4=5). LW Matt Boldy owns three assists (0-3=3). G Filip Gustavsson started the first game and saved 28-of-31 shots faced for the Wild. G Marc-André Fleury started the second contest and stopped 24-of-29 shots faced.
C Martin Pospisil (2-1=3), C Yegor Sharangovich (1-2=3) and D MacKenzie Weegar (0-3=3) each own three points for Calgary. G Dan Vladar stopped 20-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for Calgary in the first game. G Dustin Wolf saved 21-of-25 shots to earn the victory in the second game.
Last Time Out
Wild Leaders Against Flames
- D Jared Spurgeon leads the Wild with 15 points (5-10=15) in 43 career games against Calgary
- C Gustav Nyquist has 14 points (5- 9=14) in 23 games
- LW Marcus Johansson owns 13 points (4-9=13) in 21 games
- LW Marcus Foligno has 12 points (10-2=12) in 26 games
Flames Leaders Against Wild
- C Mikael Backlund leads Calgary with 20 points (7-13=20) in 43 career matches against the Wild
- C Nazem Kadri owns 19 points (8-11=19) in 36 games
- LW Jonathan Huberdeau owns 16 points (7-9=16) in 22 games
- D Rasmus Andersson (2-10=12 in 17 games) and Weegar (2-10=12 in 14 games) each have 12 points
Recent Transactions
4/6/25
Recalled D Cameron Crotty from Iowa
3/25/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa
Recalled D Cameron Crotty under emergency conditions from Iowa
3/24/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
3/23/25
Recalled D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from Iowa
3/22/25
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
On the Mend
Jake Middleton: upper-body injury (two games missed)
Fast Facts
- The Wild is 15-9-3 in its last 27 games at the Saddledome after starting the all-time series 3-18-4
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.